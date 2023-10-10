Virender Sehwag wants Rohit, Dravid to rest star all-rounder for Afghanistan clash at WC: ‘India will look to save him’

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag has urged Rohit Sharma's Team India to rest one of their seasoned campaigners for the upcoming match against Afghanistan in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup. Record-time winners Australia won the title as hosts back in 2015 before England sealed its maiden ODI World Cup trophy by defeating New Zealand in an epic final at Lord's four years ago. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, two-time champions India are hoping to continue with the trend of the host nation winning the ODI World Cup in 2023. Virender Sehwag has urged Rohit Sharma's Team India to rest one of their seasoned campaigners(ANI-AP)

India last won the famous title when the Men In Blue hosted the World Cup in 2011. Sehwag, who was an integral part of India's World Cup-winning squad, feels that the Rahul Dravid-coached Indian side should give a break to senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in Delhi. Hosts India will meet Rashid Khan-starrer Afghanistan in match No.9 of the ICC World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. India kickstarted its World Cup campaign with an impressive win over five-time champions Australia in Chennai.

'Ravichandran Ashwin will be rested'

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of India's upcoming World Cup match, Sehwag observed that India will look to save Ashwin for high-profile encounters at the ODI World Cup. "I think Ravichandran Ashwin will be rested. Mohammed Shami has been in wonderful form, and he even took a fifer against Australia. This is a different wicket, and the ground is also smaller. Also, there is the age factor with Ashwin. So, India will look to save him for the big matches," Sehwag said.

Ashwin bowled 10 overs and bagged the wicket of Cameron Green against Australia. His teammate, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India with match-winning figures of 3 for 28 in 10 overs. Reflecting on India's win over Australia, Sehwag also credited Dravid and Rohit for appointing KL Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper of the Men In Blue at the World Cup. Gloveman Rahul played a stellar knock of 97* to help India hammer Australia by six wickets at Chepauk.

'We must praise Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma'

"We must praise Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for convincing KL Rahul to keep wickets and bat in the middle-order. Rahul batting in this position has strengthened Team India's middle-order. Had he opened the innings and gotten out early, we would have had to rely on guys like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav," Sehwag added.

