'Visit a mental doctor': Twitter lashes out at Aaqib Javed as ex-Pakistan pacer says IPL features 'low-quality' bowling

A recent remark made by former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed in regards to the IPL has not sat well with Indian fans. Javed, 49, had recently praised the Pakistan Super League, and remarked that the Indian Premier League features 'low-quality bowling'.

"This [PSL] is the most interesting league in the world, if there are no interruptions due to Covid-19 or anything else, because of the nature of the pitches. For instance Lahore’s pitch has some support for the bowlers, whereas you see higher scores in Karachi," Samaa TV had quoted Javed as speaking to PTV Sports. "On the other hand. If you look at IPL, there is only one type of cricket being played there due to extremely flat surfaces and low-quality bowling."

However, Javed's comments have drawn the ire of Indian fans, who slammed the former Pakistan fast bowler for his remarks. Here are some of the tweets.

PSL isn't even second best, maybe in pace bowling it can come as second but overall not even top 2 , pakistani pace bowler prosper bcoz of two reasons :-

1 :- lack of good quality overseas batter

2:- Historically Pakistan never produce good batsman — Raazi (@Rg86037221) December 19, 2021

He gone mad should visit to a good mental doc.

All the best player in the world wants to play ipl and plays most of them then can u tell me how ur psl quality is better with ur domestic or retirement player matlab kuchh v had h — hEll riDeR (@hellrider_im) December 19, 2021

Still can't generate 1/10 of the revenue. — Nitesh Bhadoria (@BhadoriaNitesh) December 19, 2021

Kindly note the #ipl has gone passed the English premier league in terms of popularity and revenue. In few years time #IPL will be the biggest sports league , in my point of view #ipl is the best thing happened to cricket 🏏 . The #ipl cannot be compared even with the world cup. — karthick (@karthicraja94) December 19, 2021

This is why your PSL is flourishing. It is already under debt, franchisees are not making money & big players are ready to join you. Is your bowling is better than, Bumrah, Trent boult, pat cummins, rabada, archer, Nokia, Nariane, Rashid, starc, hazelwood. Aaqib’re you sane! — Batty kalsi (@battykalsi) December 20, 2021

I will just end this debate with one statement,

Every pak player or player who play in PSL dying to play for IPL while not a single indian would go for PSL even if it's allowed. #endofstory — Raazi (@Rg86037221) December 19, 2021

Immature statement, one must say.



Raising the bar doesn’t mean to belittle other leagues to emphasize on how good we are and coming from a seasoned player and coach like him is disappointing. — 🇵🇰Dr. Fido Dido🇵🇰 (@lame_fido) December 20, 2021

Rabada bumrah nortje jordan hazelwood cummmins jofra shami siraj ben stokas boult southe all r play ipl ..all r proven stuff in internatonal cricket



There are few worldclass bowlers like Musa Naseem, who was washed away by Australia and ended his career. — Pooja (@PoojaKavi8) December 20, 2021

Javed is the head coach of PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars and feels that PSL holds edge over the IPL ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts January 27 and will be played across in Karachi and Lahore.

