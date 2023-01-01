'Vo bohot padhe-likhe aadmi hai, iss tarah muh uthaake ilzaam lagaana..': Mohammad Amir's explosive remark on Ramiz Raja

Pakistan's star pacer Mohammad Amir has been training at the National High Performance Centre recently; he had been allowed to train at the complex under the new PCB regime headed by Najam Sethi. Under former chairman Ramiz Raja, Amir had been shunned out of the national team; the pacer had made his last appearance for Pakistan in 2020. Amir had been one of the leading pacers for the side – especially in the white-ball formats – and had played an influential role in Pakistan's Champions Trophy victory in 2017.

After one of his training sessions, Amir met with a number of local reporters as he talked about his future plans and also made a rather explosive statement about Ramiz Raja. The former PCB chairman, on various occasions, had stated that those who faced fixing charges shouldn't be allowed to make a comeback; he reiterated the statement earlier this week in an interview with Samaa TV.

Also read: Watch: Babar Azam breaks silence on rumours he wasn't consulted for ODI squad probables - 'When the series starts...'

Amir, meanwhile, had a straightforward remark to the reporter's question as he talked about Ramiz's recent statements.

“Vo bohot padhe likhe aadmi hai, koi nahi soch raha tha ki ye iss tarah muh uthaake kisi pe bhi ilzaam laga denge (He's a well read person, that's why no one thought that he would make such statements). With the way he talks, it feels only he is right and everyone else is wrong. Every person as their own opinion. 100 people will not agree with me, and maybe 10 will. Someone will like it and someone will not. But if you feel that only you are right and everyone else is wrong… that's not how it works,” Amir said.

Pakistan are currently taking part in a two-Test series against New Zealand; the first game ended in a draw in Karachi. The second and final Test of the series starts on January 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON