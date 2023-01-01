Watch: Babar Azam breaks silence on rumours he wasn't consulted for ODI squad probables - 'When the series starts...'

The Pakistan Cricket Board underwent a series of changes over the past few weeks with Ramiz Raja being sacked as the chairman and Najam Sethi replacing him in the role. In addition, Shahid Afridi was also selected as the interim chief selector of the side, with former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joining the panel. The trio's arrival also saw additions to the Pakistan Test squad for the series against New Zealand, as well as the announcement of probables for the ODIs.

However, local media has reported that neither captain Babar Azam nor coach Saqlain Mushtaq were consulted before the announcement of probables for ODI series, and the former isn't too happy about it. In the press conference, however, the Pakistan skipper dodged the question on the same.

Also read: 'Before my tenure ends, I want to create...': Shahid Afridi makes massive statement on Babar Azam's Pakistan side

When asked if that is indeed the case, Babar simply said, “I don't think it's the right time to talk about it. When the ODIs will start, we will see."

Babar was also asked if the recent changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board has impacted the dressing room environment. The skipper, however, insisted that the players' entire focus is on the ongoing series against New Zealand.

“With all that's happening, we are trying to not let it affect the team. Our job is to play and perform. Our focus is on the series against New Zealand, not on what's going on outside the team. If we start focussing on outside things, our performance will go down,” said Babar.

The first Test of the series ended in a draw; with 15 overs remaining in the day, Babar declared the side's second innings, handing the visitors a 138-run target in Karachi. New Zealand made a strong start, racing away to 61/1 in 7.3 overs before bad light eventually ended the day. The second Test begins on January 2 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON