‘Best wishes to my partner in many enjoyable stand’: VVS congratulates Dravid after appointment as new India coach

Batting stalwart Rahul Dravid was appointed as the new coach of Team India, a decision BCCI announced while Virat Kohli and co. were playing against Afghanistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday evening.

Dravid, who has featured in 164 tests and 344 ODIs, will take the reign from Ravi Shastri after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Dravid will take charge for two year period and his stint will commence with the home series against New Zealand, which is slated to start from November 17. The team will play three T20Is and two Tests.

Soon after the announcement several ex-cricketers took to Twitter to laud the former India captain for his new role. His former teammate VVS Laxman termed the move as "right", stating that the team will thrive under Dravid's able guidance.

Absolutely the right man for the job! Rahul Dravid has been a great servant of Indian cricket. As he takes guard for a fresh innings as the head coach, i am sure he will take the team onward and upward. Best wishes to my partner in many an enjoyable stand!! https://t.co/SstRG8g2oC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 3, 2021

Several others ex-cricketers too joined the bandwagon in wishing Dravid, including former England captain Michael Vaughan and former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad. Here is what they said:

I think Rahul Dravid is going to make a fantastic head coach for #India … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2021

Congratulations Rahul Bhai. Wishing you the best of luck and hoping #TeamIndia reaches even more heights in your tenure as Coach #RahulDravid https://t.co/aVO3P2Vnhn — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 3, 2021

Congratulations Rahul Dravid for becoming the coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Indian players will be hugely benefitted with his vast experience. Wishing him the very best to take Indian cricket to greater heights. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 3, 2021

Dravid, who has been a key member in the Indian cricketing setup, has accumulated over 10,000 runs in both the formats. After hanging his boots, the 48-year-old coached the India's U-19 and A teams and is also credited for delivering young talent, while serving as the head of the National Cricket Academy.

Meanwhile, Dravid said it was an "absolute honour" while sharing his thoughts about the new role. "I'm really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," said the ex-India cricketer.

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, Under-19 and India 'A' setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," he added.

Dravid was earlier appointed as the interim coach for India's limited-over tour against Sri Lanka earlier this year. India had then sent a second string unit for the white-ball series, while the senior members were engaged playing the red-ball format in England.

