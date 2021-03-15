'This debate doesn't make sense': VVS Laxman explains why Virat Kohli should remain India captain in all three formats

Former India batsman VVS Laxman believes that Virat Kohli should remain captain for India across all formats. The debate surrounding split captaincy for India regained after India won the Test series in Australia under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership.

Even though the voices calling for split captaincy have since died down after India won the Test series at home against England, there are still a few who believe India should try out different captains across different formats.

But Laxman said that Kohli is a player who performs in every format, and the discussion on the split captaincy in India's case does not make sense.

“I have always felt that as long as your captain is not burdened by captaincy and he is someone who enjoys the responsibility without compromising his performances, in this case, Virat the batsman, it should be the same captain for all the formats if he is regular in all the three formats," Laxman told News 18.

“In England, the split captaincy works because Joe Root is not a regular in white-ball cricket, or Eoin Morgan is not a Test player. If a captain is all three formats players and on top of that, a performer, it should be one captain," he added.

“This debate or discussion does not make sense at all. Ultimately, it is Kohli who has defined this team. His positivity, his work ethic have inspired the Indian team and an entire generation of Indian cricketer to become very professional about the game.

"Virat is very fortunate to have seniors in the form of Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, and also Ishant and Bumrah in the fast bowling unit, to form a core group," he signed off.

