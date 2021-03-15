'He's promised he's going to commit everything to be all-rounder the team needs': Kohli lauds 'priceless' Pandya

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday lauded all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s efforts and said that the latter has promised to commit everything to his game to double up his contribution in all the three formats.

Pandya has been playing the role of a finisher lately but now, he has also returned with his bowling. The all-rounder bowled a couple of overs in the opening game but went on to complete his full quota in the second T20I which India won by 7 wickets.

While speaking at the post-match presentation on Sunday in Ahmedabad, captain Kohli said that a player like Hardik Pandya is ‘priceless’.

“Credit to Hardik that he's bowling at least 3 overs for us in every game. And the next six to eight months period he’s promised he’s going to commit everything to be the all-rounder the team needs in all three formats. He plays for the team at all times and these kinds of players are priceless,” Kohli said.

Earlier ahead of the first T20I, Hardik had confirmed that he will be bowling against England in the series.

“It’s been almost one and a half months since I have been preparing in this format -- it's going to be important with the World T20 coming up. You will see me bowling in this series,” Hardik had said.

In the 2nd T20I, both Ishan Kishan and Kohli scored respective half-centuries to help India chase down the 165-run target with utmost ease at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The India skipper felt that the hosts ‘ticked all the boxes’ in the game and praised Washington Sundar for a smart display of bowling.

“Quite a good game for us. I think we ticked all the boxes we wanted to. Especially in the first innings with the ball. To give away only 34 in the last five, very smart bowling. Specially Washy, he had only one left-hander to bowl to and he used the big boundary to the right-handers better,” Kohli said.

The five-match series is currently tied 1-1. The two teams will now take on each other in the third T20I on Tuesday.

(With Agency Inputs)