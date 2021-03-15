'He said you have to score at least a fifty': Ishan Kishan dedicates half-century to a special individual
Usually, when a batsman registers an impressive feat such as scoring a half-century or a century on India debut, he dedicates it to his parents or those who've had a huge role to play in his life or career. But for Ishan Kishan, it was for his coach's father, whom the batsman revealed, unfortunately, passed away a few days ago.
"My coach's dad passed away a few days back and this innings was for him. I wanted to prove myself because he said you have to score at least fifty for my Dad. So I want to dedicate this award to him," Kishan said after he was adjudged Player-of-the Match for his scintillating half-century in the second T20I against England that helped India win by seven wickets and level the series.
Also read: Virat Kohli hails 'fearless' Ishan Kishan
Despite the big-hitting, there's a bit of level-headedness in Kishan's game, the credit for which he feels goes to his senior pros. In IPL 2020, he bailed Mumbai Indians out of trouble several times, and on Sunday, in the company of Virat Kohli, not only did Kishan score a fifty, he helped India recover from 0/1 to add 94 runs for the second wicket with his captain. His first scoring shot was a boundary, a flick off Jofra Archer, but it was another stroke that made Kishan believe he deserves to be at the highest-level playing cricket for India.
"Credit goes to my seniors who told me to go and express myself. It's not easy to come and play your first game against a quality side. Mumbai Indians helped me a lot and I want to continue the momentum. The shot in which I smashed Tom for a six off his first ball, that was special. That was the moment I felt I could keep doing this," Kishan added.
Kishan celebrated his India debut in style, reaching a fifty off 28 balls with back-to-back sixes off Adil Rashid before getting out LBW in the same over. He admitted he would have loved to finish the game, but is happy with what he was able to accomplish in his first India appearance.
"Wanted to finish the game and I knew there was a senior player batting superbly at the other end. I was disappointed with the fact that I didn't finish the game. I don't know if I'm going to get this feeling again (on making India debut), but I'm really proud and happy and I want to thank all my coaches, seniors and everyone who helped me get here. Now it's my time to show them what I've got. I had a lot of hunger in me for this innings," Kishan added.
After the match, Kishan also took to Twitter once again, to say that playing for India is the most special experience for him. "A lot of hard work, belief and backing behind the scenes culminating into this moment. Thank you everyone for your support. There is no bigger joy than playing for India," he wrote.
