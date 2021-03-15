'Had a special chat with AB de Villiers before this game': Kohli reveals ABD's advice, explains Anushka's role
Just when the noise regarding Virat Kohli's form was beginning to grow loud, The India captain silenced his detractors with a timely half-century. Kohli notched up his 26th T20I fifty on Sunday during the second match against England, and did what he does best – successfully shepherding a chase for India that helped the home team to level the series after the crushing defeat on Friday.
Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off 49 balls with five fours and three sixes. He hit the winning runs, a six off Chris Jordan, which also fetched Kohli a brilliant accolade as the India captain became the first batsman to register 3000 runs in T20I cricket. Kohli explained he was happy to get the job done for the team, and as far as his knock goes, Kohli revealed how he'd had a special conversation with Mr. 360, his Royal Challengers Bangalore pal, AB de Villiers, and whose advice he followed in the match.
"I had to shift the focus back to the basics. Probably thinking of too many variables on the outside. I've always taken pride in doing the job for the team, so I'm happier about that than scoring 70-odd," Kohli said after the match. "Kept my eye on the ball. The management spoke to me about things. Anushka is here so she also keeps speaking to me about things. And I had a special chat with AB de Villiers before this game and he told me just to watch the ball. So I did just that."
After going down in the first game by eight wickets, India made a roaring comeback on Sunday. They had England under their control the entire time, first restricting them to 164, preventing their batsmen to score a half-century. Later, with the bat, even after being reduced to 0/1, Kohli and a young Kishan steadied India with a game-changing 94-run stand. Heading into the third game, Kohli couldn't have asked for more.
"Quite a good game for us. I think we ticked all the boxes we wanted to. Especially in the first innings with the ball. To give away only 34 in the last five, very smart bowling. Especially Washy (Sundar), he had only one left-hander to bowl to and he used the big boundary to the right-handers better," the India captain added.
