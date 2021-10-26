VVS Laxman lists '3 important lessons' India would take from defeat to Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Former batsman VVS Laxman weighed down on India’s performance in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. The Men in Blue’s unbeaten run against Pakistan at World Cups came to an end as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan added an unbeaten 152-run partnership and gunned down the target to win the match by 10 wickets.

India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup did not begin the way they expected, and analysing their show against Pakistan, Laxman pointed out three important takeaways for Virat Kohli’s team following their defeat to Babar and Co. Laxman feels India would be wary of losing early wickets and make the most of the Powerplay as the first two ‘lessons’.

“I think the three important lessons from this match would be not to lose wickets early on, especially in the powerplay. That’s very critical, you want to capitalize on the powerplay and make use of the fielding restrictions,” Laxman said on the Star Sports Show ‘Follow The Blues’.

“The second lesson is, like batting, you don't want to lose wickets and while bowling you are required to pick up wickets and that's very critical, especially if you're defending a par score or probably a below par score.”

The third and final point which Laxman mentioned is the importance of picking up wickets. The defeat to Pakistan on Sunday was the first instance of India losing a T20 game by 10 wickets as their bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were unable to give the team even a single breakthrough.

“The third thing will be the length of the bowlers, when you're looking to pick up wickets it's important to use your variations. But I just felt that the bowlers bowled a bit short and they didn’t bowl to the conditions which were on offer,” added Laxman.

