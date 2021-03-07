IND USA
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
'He has temperament of top-order batsman,' VVS Laxman lauds 'all-round player' Washington Sundar

India vs England: Sundar helped India in taking a solid lead of 160 runs, and in reply, England could only muster 135 in the 2nd innings, losing the match by an innings and 25 runs.
hindustantimes.com
MAR 07, 2021 09:20 PM IST

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman praised Washington Sundar for his consistent displays with the bat and said that the 21-year-old has shown the temperament of a top-order batsman. Sundar's innings of 96 not out in the 4th Test against England was one of the key reasons for India's emphatic win in Ahmedabad.

Sundar helped India in taking a solid lead of 160 runs, and in reply, England could only muster 135 in the 2nd innings, losing the match by an innings and 25 runs.

Also read: 'India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world': Michael Vaughan

"He used to play as an opener at the age-group level and he had a century in first-class cricket before this match. I feel he has the temperament of a top-order batsman. You can have the shots but your mindset decides if you can perform against a good bowler. The technique and footwork he showed against the bouncers clearly show that he can become a complete player," Laxman said on Star Sports.

"His strength is the off-side but he can play the pull shot also very well. The way he uses his wrists against the spinners and his feet to play the shots down the ground, I feel he is a complete batsman," Laxman added.

"The situation in which he had come to bat, six wickets had fallen and after that the partnership with Rishabh Pant and then with Axar Patel, he will definitely be disappointed. We all are disappointed because it hurts when a player does not get what he deserves. But he will get opportunities, it is a young career and he is a young player and he will definitely play the all-rounder's role for India in all three formats," he further said.

"It was an amazing knock, he is an all-round player. He can play the cuts off the back-foot, the drives, play on the up, and can even go down the pitch to play the aerial shots. It was a complete knock. We discussed a lot about Rishabh Pant but you cannot forget his contribution," Laxman signed og.

