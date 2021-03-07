IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world': Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan (L), Indian captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel (R)(HT Collage)

'India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world': Michael Vaughan

While speaking on radio for BBC 5 Live Sport, the former England skipper said if India excel in their upcoming tour of England, he ‘wouldn't bet against them’.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:09 PM IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday hailed Team India’s emphatic series win against Joe Root & Co. Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and the final Test in Ahmedabad to clinch the series 3-1.

Vaughan, who has been critical about the pitches on offer in this series, came up with words of appreciation for India. While speaking on radio for BBC 5 Live Sport, the former England skipper said if India excel in their upcoming tour of England, he ‘wouldn't bet against them’.

“India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world. If you look at 2021, they won in Australia, they've beaten England 3-1... there's a T20 World Cup in India and they will be the favourites to win that as well,” Vaughan said on radio for BBC 5 Live Sport.

ALSO READ | 'He pulls a reverse sweep to a guy who has 600 wickets': Joe Root admits it's 'difficult to keep Rishabh Pant quiet'

“They've also got the challenge to come to England in a few months’ time for 5 Test matches. If they beat England, who are tough to beat in home conditions with the ball moving around... if India come here and beat England, and I wouldn't bet against them with that they've got on the talent.

“If they beat England in England then I think they are the team of this era. They've got enough. They've got the pace, the skill, the spinners and they've obviously got Virat Kohli. They are a tremendous team,” he added.

It was India’s 13th consecutive Test victory under Virat Kohli’s captaincy at home. The final face-off in Ahmedabad saw spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel picking up 5 wickets apiece to bundle England for 135. The duo finished the series with a combined haul of 59 wickets where Ashwin scalped 32 and Axar bagged 27.

ALSO READ | ‘When you play for your country, be prepared to face difficulties’: Gavaskar

This triumph led them to the finale of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship where they will face New Zealand. The match is scheduled to be played at Lord’s in June 2021.

