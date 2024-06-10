Waqar Younis' bold statement on Pakistan batters' struggles against Jasprit Bumrah: 'Because of the fear of his name'

Jasprit Bumrah proved once again why he is the best in the business with a brilliant spell against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Bumrah brought his A-game to the table when the odds were not in India's favour and pulled his team back in the game with three wickets for 24 runs in four overs as Pakistan batters succumbed under pressure in a moderate 120-run chase. India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan.(AFP)

Bumrah was right on the money when things were going away from India's reach and claimed the crucial wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed at crucial junctures of the game. He bowled 15 dot balls, choking the Pakistan innings and leaving their batters suffocated. Why do you think that is? Well, Waqar Younis may have the answer.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The legendary former pacer believes the reason why Pakistan have no answer against Bumrah is because they have allowed the fear of his name and reputation to get under their skin.

"I have played against many greats of the game. But when I look at Bumrah, the kind of action he has got. Why cannot they hit Bumrah's full tosses? It is because of the fear of his name. He puts terror in the batters' minds. Even if he bowls full tosses, it is hard to hit because the batters are not expecting that," Waqar told Star Sports.

As Pakistan ended at 113 for seven in 20 overs, replying to India's 119 all-out on a two-paced track at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Waqar pointed out that that Bumrah's unique action also makes it difficult for the batters to pick him.

"On top of that, the whippy action, the hyper-extension is very hard to pick. He is one of the bowlers, who is very hard to pick, he is a genius. He bowls well in any kind of conditions. He has got everything covered, he is world-class," he added.

Bumrah led the bowling attack while he also got good support from the other end with Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, who claimed two wickets each, while Axar Patel grabbed one. Pakistan lost their grip in the death overs, and as the equation came down to 18 needed off six , Arshdeep held his nerves to ensure another famous win for India.