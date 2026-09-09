Waqar Younis-like action, 90mph pace: New Pakistan quick exposes Joe Root’s familiar problem again
The right-arm fast bowler was among the seven additions made to Pakistan’s Test squad after the Lord’s shake-up.
The sorry tale for Pakistan’s batters continued at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Eight batters recorded single-digit scores, including all of the top five, as Pakistan were bundled out for just 133 in 33.5 overs — an innings that lasted less than two sessions in the final Test of the series against England.
But the beleaguered side did have one ray of hope amid the on- and off-field chaos engulfing Pakistan cricket: a 21-year-old debutant, bowling at 90mph and sporting a Waqar Younis-like action.
And what did he do? He dismissed England captain Joe Root in his maiden over.
Deep Dive
Razaullah, the right-arm fast bowler, was among the seven additions made to Pakistan’s Test squad after the Lord’s shake-up. Handed his debut cap before the start of the final Test, with Pakistan already 2-0 down in the series, he was introduced in the 12th over of England’s innings.
Almost immediately, social media began comparing his bowling action to that of Pakistan legend Waqar, pointing to the side-on action and late wrist flick.
Razaullah clocked 89mph with his second delivery before touching 90mph with the next — the fastest delivery of the series by a Pakistan bowler.
The first and third balls of the over were short, while the second was on a good length, but all three were aimed around off stump. Root managed no runs. The fourth delivery was another good-length ball, this time at 89mph, which nipped back and struck Root on the knee roll as he was beaten for pace.
Pakistan appealed, and umpire Chris Gaffaney raised his finger. England reviewed the decision, but there was no escape for Root as ball-tracking showed three reds.
Pakistan were delighted to pick up three wickets inside 11.4 overs in the final session on Day 1. But Root’s dismissal once again highlighted a familiar weakness in the England captain’s game.
Root, who is widely expected to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs in Test history, has now been dismissed lbw nine times among his 11 dismissals in Tests this year. That means 81% of his dismissals in 2026 have come in that manner, compared with just 19% of his Test dismissals coming lbw through 2025.
He had also fallen lbw twice in the second Test at Lord’s.
“It’s fascinating that even a guy of more than 160 Tests, who averages over 50 — one of the greatest players England have ever produced — teams will still be looking at that developing trend,” Sky Sports Cricket’s Michael Atherton had said after Root’s dismissal at Lord’s.
“It also reflects how the game is changing. When we started playing, many more bowlers were looking to take the ball away and challenge your outside edge.
“You were taught that Test cricket was played around off stump, or in the channel, and that the best bowlers get the ball to move away, with your danger area the slip cordon. What we’ve seen in recent times in England is bowlers moving to the wobble seam delivery much more, looking to nip the ball back.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More