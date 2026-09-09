Waqar Younis-like action, 90mph pace: New Pakistan quick exposes Joe Root’s familiar problem again

The sorry tale for Pakistan’s batters continued at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Eight batters recorded single-digit scores, including all of the top five, as Pakistan were bundled out for just 133 in 33.5 overs — an innings that lasted less than two sessions in the final Test of the series against England. Pakistan debutant Razaullah dismissed Joe Root at Edgbaston But the beleaguered side did have one ray of hope amid the on- and off-field chaos engulfing Pakistan cricket: a 21-year-old debutant, bowling at 90mph and sporting a Waqar Younis-like action. And what did he do? He dismissed England captain Joe Root in his maiden over.

Deep Dive What issues are affecting Pakistan's batting performance in the Test series against England? Why was Razaullah's debut noteworthy in the third Test against England? How has Joe Root's dismissal by Razaullah highlighted a vulnerability in his batting?

Razaullah, the right-arm fast bowler, was among the seven additions made to Pakistan’s Test squad after the Lord’s shake-up. Handed his debut cap before the start of the final Test, with Pakistan already 2-0 down in the series, he was introduced in the 12th over of England’s innings. Almost immediately, social media began comparing his bowling action to that of Pakistan legend Waqar, pointing to the side-on action and late wrist flick. Razaullah clocked 89mph with his second delivery before touching 90mph with the next — the fastest delivery of the series by a Pakistan bowler. The first and third balls of the over were short, while the second was on a good length, but all three were aimed around off stump. Root managed no runs. The fourth delivery was another good-length ball, this time at 89mph, which nipped back and struck Root on the knee roll as he was beaten for pace. Pakistan appealed, and umpire Chris Gaffaney raised his finger. England reviewed the decision, but there was no escape for Root as ball-tracking showed three reds.