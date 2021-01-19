IND USA
Cricket - India v South Africa - ODI Series - India Nets - Dharamsala, India - March 11, 2020 India's Jasprit Bumrah during nets REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo(REUTERS)
cricket

'Warm-up for England Tests already underway': Ashwin, Bumrah begin training for England Tests in Brisbane - WATCH

India vs Australia: However, as the Australia tour comes to end on Tuesday, the duo was seen getting into the groove for the upcoming English challenge at home.
By hindustantimes.com
JAN 19, 2021

Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravi Chandran Ashwin missed out on the fourth and the final Test against Australia in Brisbane due to injuries. While the right-arm quick suffered an abdominal strain, the veteran off-spinner complained of back spasms in Sydney.

Both the bowlers were benched following their fitness issues. However, as the Australia tour comes to end on Tuesday, the duo was seen getting into the groove for the upcoming English challenge at home.

After the conclusion of the Test series Down Under, the Indians will head back home and get ready to host England for a four-match Test series, starting from February 5 in Chennai. Keeping the same in mind, Ashwin and Bumrah are leaving no stone unturned to get back into business with a fitter body.

Before the start of the play on Monday, Bumrah and Ashwin were seen practising their skills. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared their training video on Twitter and wrote, “.@Jaspritbumrah93 & @ashwinravi99 were seen getting into the groove at The Gabba earlier in the day. Seems like the warm-up for #INDvENG is already underway.”


The senior players have been constantly guiding the young bowling attack which is playing in the fourth Test. When Mohammad Siraj took his maiden fifer in Tests on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah was the first one to hug him after the Australian innings ended for 294.

india vs australia

Brisbane: Ground staff bring covers onto the field as the rain stops play on day four of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon, centre, reacts as his video review is rejected during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE--(AFP)
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq(Getty Images)
India's Shubman Gill bats during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
Sunil Gavaskar. File(Twitter)
Ricky Ponting expects Australia to end India's resistance. (Getty Images)
Mohammed Siraj finished with 5/73. (Getty Images)
Will we see Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to India whites against England? (Getty Images)
Brisbane : India's Shardul Thakur, left, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Tim Paine, right, during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_18_2021_000018B)(AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal on the 4th day of the fourth test match between Australia and India, at Brisbane Cricket Ground in Gabba on Monday.(Agencies)
Australian bowler Mitchell Starc checks his boot during play on day three of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane(AP)
Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 8 wickets(BCCI Domestic/ Twitter)
