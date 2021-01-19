'Warm-up for England Tests already underway': Ashwin, Bumrah begin training for England Tests in Brisbane - WATCH
Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravi Chandran Ashwin missed out on the fourth and the final Test against Australia in Brisbane due to injuries. While the right-arm quick suffered an abdominal strain, the veteran off-spinner complained of back spasms in Sydney.
Both the bowlers were benched following their fitness issues. However, as the Australia tour comes to end on Tuesday, the duo was seen getting into the groove for the upcoming English challenge at home.
After the conclusion of the Test series Down Under, the Indians will head back home and get ready to host England for a four-match Test series, starting from February 5 in Chennai. Keeping the same in mind, Ashwin and Bumrah are leaving no stone unturned to get back into business with a fitter body.
Before the start of the play on Monday, Bumrah and Ashwin were seen practising their skills. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared their training video on Twitter and wrote, “.@Jaspritbumrah93 & @ashwinravi99 were seen getting into the groove at The Gabba earlier in the day. Seems like the warm-up for #INDvENG is already underway.”
The senior players have been constantly guiding the young bowling attack which is playing in the fourth Test. When Mohammad Siraj took his maiden fifer in Tests on Monday, Jasprit Bumrah was the first one to hug him after the Australian innings ended for 294.
