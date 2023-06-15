'Warner would be thinking a lot about Broad. But I think...': Cummins' enormous remark ahead of gruelling Ashes duel

The Ashes begins on June 16 as the oldest cricketing rivals meet at Lord's for the opening Test of the five-Test series. The Pat Cummins-led Australia are high on morale after a resounding win in the World Test Championship against India, while England, rejuvenated under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, will aim to win the urn from the Aussies this summer. There are multiple match-ups in this series but, perhaps, the most worrisome for Australia would be the one between David Warner and Stuart Broad.

David Warner (L) was dismissed 7 times by Stuart Broad in Ashes 2019(Getty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The England fast bowler has troubled Warner significantly in the past; In the 2019 Ashes series, Broad dismissed Warner on seven occasions as the Australian opener could only score 95 runs throughout the whole series. His average? A meagre 9.5.

The left-handed Australian opener is in the final phase of his Test career and has been going through a rough patch already; in the WTC Final, he wasted his good start in the first innings, giving his wicket away on 43. In the second, he fell on merely 3.

But Cummins believes it will be a “different” Warner who faces Broad come the Day 1 of Ashes, which begins June 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don’t think there’ll be any surprises,” Cummins said, as quoted by WAToday. “They’re guys we’ve played a lot and Davey’s I’m sure been thinking about Broad a lot over the last four years and if he got another chance how he is going to play against him.

“It didn’t go Davey’s way last time, but I think we’ll see a different Davey this time.”

England threw in a surprise in their tour of Australia 18 months later when, ahead of the first Test, they left out both, Stuart Broad and James Anderson from the game. It was a dreadful tour for England – which were playing under Joe Root's captaincy at the time – as the side faced a 4-0 defeat in the Ashes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They left out Broad and Anderson at the Gabba a couple of years ago and that caused a bit of a hoo-ha so I didn’t know which way they were going to go,” Cummins further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON