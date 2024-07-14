Explore
Sunday, July 14, 2024
New Delhi 32oC
Sunday, July 14, 2024
    July 15, 2024 1:08 AM IST
    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Sunil Narine out on Saurabh Netravalkar bowling.Los Angeles Knight Riders at 10/1 after 1.1 overs
    Key Events
    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 15 Jul 2024 at 01:00 AM
    Venue : Church Street Park, Morrisville

    Washington Freedom squad -
    Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Maxwell, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha, Akhilesh Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
    Los Angeles Knight Riders squad -
    David Miller, Jason Roy, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Andre Russell, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Adithya Ganesh, Alex Carey, Unmukt Chand, Ali Khan, Corne Dry, Derone Davis, Josh Little, Matthew Tromp, Spencer Johnson, Waqar Salamkheil    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 15, 2024 1:08 AM IST

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sunil Narine is out and Los Angeles Knight Riders at 10/1 after 1.1 overs

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Saurabh Netravalkar strikes on his very first delivery! On a length and on off, some inward movement as well. Sunil Narine looks to go big but completely misses as the ball hits the top of off. What a start for Saurabh Netravalkar!

    July 15, 2024 1:06 AM IST

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Los Angeles Knight Riders at 10/0 after 1 overs

    Los Angeles Knight Riders
    Jason Roy 9 (5)
    Sunil Narine 0 (1)
    Washington Freedom
    Marco Jansen 0/9 (1)

    July 15, 2024 1:06 AM IST

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Jason Roy smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . Los Angeles Knight Riders at 10/0 after 0.5 overs

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: FOUR! Shot! Short and on middle, Jason Roy swivels and pulls it hard through square leg for a boundary.

    July 15, 2024 1:04 AM IST

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Jason Roy smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . Los Angeles Knight Riders at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: FOUR! That's a beautiful shot! A half volley, on middle, Jason Roy times it beautifully down the ground for a boundary.

    July 15, 2024 12:51 AM IST

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Scores: Washington Freedom Playing XI

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Washington Freedom (Playing XI) - Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, Andries Gous (WK), Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Ian Holland, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar.

    July 15, 2024 12:51 AM IST

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Scores: Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing XI

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Los Angeles Knight Riders (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (C), Unmukt Chand (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller, Andre Russell, Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Spencer Johnson.

    July 15, 2024 12:38 AM IST

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Toss Update

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Washington Freedom won the toss and elected to field

    July 14, 2024 11:59 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Major League Cricket, 2024

    Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Details
    Match 11 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders to be held at Church Street Park, Morrisville at 01:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

