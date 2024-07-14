Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sunil Narine is out

July 15, 2024 1:08 AM IST

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Saurabh Netravalkar strikes on his very first delivery! On a length and on off, some inward movement as well. Sunil Narine looks to go big but completely misses as the ball hits the top of off. What a start for Saurabh Netravalkar!