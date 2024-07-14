Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sunil Narine is out
- 1:08 AM IST, July 15It’s a Wicket. Sunil Narine is out and Los Angeles Knight Riders at 10/1 after 1.1 overs
- 1:06 AM IST, July 15Los Angeles Knight Riders at 10/0 after 1 overs
- 1:06 AM IST, July 15Jason Roy smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . Los Angeles Knight Riders at 10/0 after 0.5 overs
- 1:04 AM IST, July 15Jason Roy smashed a Four on Marco Jansen bowling . Los Angeles Knight Riders at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
- 12:51 AM IST, July 15Washington Freedom Playing XI
- 12:51 AM IST, July 15Los Angeles Knight Riders Playing XI
- 12:38 AM IST, July 15Toss Update
- 40 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Major League Cricket, 2024
Venue : Church Street Park, Morrisville
Washington Freedom squad -
Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Maxwell, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha, Akhilesh Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad
Los Angeles Knight Riders squad -
David Miller, Jason Roy, Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Andre Russell, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Adithya Ganesh, Alex Carey, Unmukt Chand, Ali Khan, Corne Dry, Derone Davis, Josh Little, Matthew Tromp, Spencer Johnson, Waqar Salamkheil...Read More
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: OUT! TIMBER! Saurabh Netravalkar strikes on his very first delivery! On a length and on off, some inward movement as well. Sunil Narine looks to go big but completely misses as the ball hits the top of off. What a start for Saurabh Netravalkar!
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score:
Los Angeles Knight Riders
Jason Roy 9 (5)
Sunil Narine 0 (1)
Washington Freedom
Marco Jansen 0/9 (1)
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: FOUR! Shot! Short and on middle, Jason Roy swivels and pulls it hard through square leg for a boundary.
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: FOUR! That's a beautiful shot! A half volley, on middle, Jason Roy times it beautifully down the ground for a boundary.
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Washington Freedom (Playing XI) - Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, Andries Gous (WK), Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Ian Holland, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar.
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Los Angeles Knight Riders (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (C), Unmukt Chand (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller, Andre Russell, Saif Badar, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Spencer Johnson.
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Score: Washington Freedom won the toss and elected to field
Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Details
Match 11 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders to be held at Church Street Park, Morrisville at 01:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.