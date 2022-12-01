'He grabbed the opportunity with both hands': Ravi Shastri's ultimate praise for India star after New Zealand ODI series

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India suffered a 1-0 series defeat to New Zealand after the third and final One Day International (ODI) was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday. After India suffered a devastating trounce at the hands of Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the 1st ODI, rain took centre stage in the remainder of the series as the next two matches were washed out in Hamilton and Christchurch. India's Washington Sundar top-scored for the visitors and the all-rounder also earned plaudits from ex-Indian head coach Ravi Shastri.

Raving about the star all-rounder after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series, former Indian head coach Shastri credited Washington for making the most of the opportunity in the overseas tour. Washington was a star turnout for Rohit Sharma-less Team India in the ODI series. Speaking exclusively in Prime Video post-match coverage, the former India coach discussed Sundar’s outstanding performance against the Black Caps.

“He grabbed the opportunity with both hands. And today I think he showed great maturity with the bat. Tough conditions, the top order struggled, and the ball was beating the bat but right from the outset in 5-7 minutes you knew this guy was composed. He looked organized, he left the ball well and the balance was fabulous and his footwork very positive. When he hit a couple of boundaries you knew he was on his way. So this innings will do him a world of good. Proper batter in tough conditions to get a half-century. I think he should take that," Shastri said.

Sundar smashed a sensational half-century for India as the lower-middle batter lifted the Men In Blue to 219 in the 50-over contest. While Sundar notched up a memorable fifty, premier batter Shreyas Iyer smashed 49 off 59 balls in the rain-marred contest between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval. Sundar scored 88 runs in 3 matches against the Williamson-led side.

