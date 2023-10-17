Wasim Akram blasted by Yousuf for not interrupting Malik's ‘Babar should quit’ remark on live TV after India beat PAK

There is a reason why India versus Pakistan is the biggest match of an ICC event, not just in terms of the ambience and craze, but more so for the two teams. It often sets the tone for the two sides for the rest of the tournament. And with more eyeballs on that one single game, the scrutiny for every bad move is bigger and often harsher. Last Saturday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Pakistan were hammered by India, as they incurred a seven-wicket loss in World Cup 2023. Following the defeat, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik attacked incumbent skipper Babar Azam, questioning his leadership abilities in the format. The criticism did not go down well with Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf who did not just lash out at Malik but also called out the legendary Wasim Akram who was part of the panel.

Shoaib Malik has been lashed out at for his comment on Babar Azam's captaincy

During a discussion on A Sports after Pakistan's eighth loss in World Cup match against India, Malik questioned Babar's ability to think out of the box as a captain while also suggesting that if he relinquishes his role then it would help him grow as a batter and hence can contribute better towards the team.

"I gave an opinion in the past as well that Babar Azam should leave captaincy. This is my personal opinion. Babar does not think out of the box as a captain. He is doing captaincy but the improvement is not coming. He can do wonders for Pakistan as a player," he said.

‘Shaheen Afridi should replace Babar as Pakistan captain’

Malik further added that Shaheen Afridi should replace Babar as the skipper as he cited his leadership abilities in PSL for Lahore Qalandars.

"Shaheen Afridi should become captain in white ball cricket in case Babar Azam resigns. He has done an attacking captaincy for Lahore Qalandars," he concluded.

Yousuf lashes out at Akram for not stopping Malik from saying Babar should leave captaincy in middle of World Cup

Disappointed at Malik, former Pakistan batter Yousuf lashed out at him for the timing of his remark, explaining that amid the immense pressure, post the loss to India, Pakistan should rather back their captain than make such comments. He then namedropped the legendary Imran Khan saying that even he won the World Cup on his third attempt as a skipper, before blasting Akram, who was part of the same panel as Malik, for not interrupting the 41-year-old.

“During the World Cup, I don't think anybody should talk about this. Secondly, Imran Khan captained in 1983 and 1987 and lost both times before winning on his third attempt in 1992. Any good player should be allowed to continue as a captain for a long time. He is the captain because he has the ability. He did not become the captain because he is related to the PCB chairman. He is a genuine skipper. So talking about him in this manner is a loss for Pakistan and for him as well, espcially amid the immense pressure post that loss against India. I am shocked that Wasim Akram, who was sitting there, did not stop him either,” he said.

