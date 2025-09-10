Search Search
Wednesday, Sept 10, 2025
Wasim Akram can't keep calm after Kuldeep Yadav picks 3 wickets in an over, treats UAE like a school team in Asia Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 10, 2025 09:15 pm IST

Kuldeep Yadav was on song as he showed off all his tricks to take three wickets in the space of one over, finishing with 4 scalps in the innings.

He might have warmed the bench for the entirety of the long summer series in England, but back into the team and with the opportunity the prove himself once again, Kuldeep Yadav was on fire as he rattled through the UAE middle order with three wickets in a single over during India’s Asia Cup opener.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a UAE wicket with Abhishek Sharma.(AFP)
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates a UAE wicket with Abhishek Sharma.(AFP)

After a balanced start to the match, Kuldeep cracked the game wide open as he accounted for Rahul Chopra, captain Muhammad Waseem, and Harshit Kaushik in the space of an over, leaving the home team limping at 50/5 inside 9 overs.

After a phenomenal run of form to start off 2025 with the Champions Trophy under his belt and a strong season in the IPL, Kuldeep continues to go from strength to strength as he develops his skill as a left arm leg-spinner.

It was three different deliveries that Kuldeep used to take the three wickets: first the regulation leg break to have Chopra caught on the boundary as he tried to attack, then the flipper to slip under the horizontal bat of the sweeping Waseem, and finally a googly to lefty Kaushik that crashed through the bat-pad gap to make a mess of the stumps.

Asia Cup LIVE BLOG: India vs UAE Asia Cup Live Score

Praise heaped on Kuldeep after destructive over

“What a talent,” praised Pakistan legend Wasim Akram on commentary duties for Sony Sports, crediting Kuldeep for his ability to read batters in the shortest format of the game and consistently bowl in threatening areas with a host of variations.

Kuldeep’s wrecking job of the UAE means that the home team is struggling to get a challenging total on the board. To start off the innings, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Sharafu with a sensational yorker, before Kuldeep’s spin partner Varun Chakravarthy picked up the second of the innings.

Kuldeep returned to take the final wicket of the innings, finishing with figures of 4/7 as UAE were bowled out for a paltry 57. Shivam Dube was the surprise candidate amongst the wickets, taking 3 wickets and conceding just 4 runs.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs UAE LIVE
Follow Us On