‘Don’t hold press conferences’: Wasim Akram drops cheeky advice for Hafeez and Co. in lead-up to AUS vs PAK series

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram regaled his fans with a special message for the newly appointed office bearers at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a disastrous ICC World Cup campaign in India. Champions in the 1992 edition of the 50-over spectacle, Babar Azam's Pakistan failed to seal their berth in the last four of the ICC event. Under the leadership of Babar, Pakistan finished fifth in the ICC World Cup 2023 standings.

Wasim Akram shared a special message for Hafeez and Co. ahead of the Australia Test series(AFP)

Following a shipwreck of a World Cup campaign in India, Pakistan's top-ranked batter Babar stepped down from the leadership role. While PCB announced Shaheen Afridi as the leader of the T20I side, Babar was replaced by Shan Masood, who is set to lead Pakistan in its first away series after the 2023 World Cup. The apex cricket board of Pakistan also roped in former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as the head coach and team director.

Hafeez will serve the Babar-starrer side as their head coach in Australia and New Zealand. The PCB also appointed former pacer Wahab Riaz as the head of the selection committee in November. The ex-fast bowler selected the Test squad for Pakistan's three-match series in Australia. The Green Army will also play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand after touring Australia. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, former Pakistan captain Akram confirmed the arrival of the Pakistani side for the Australia series. In his noteworthy message for Hafeez and Co., the legendary fast bowler has urged the Pakistani think tank to avoid holding press conferences.

'Don’t hold press conferences'

Akram also requested fans to give the PCB office bearers at least 12 months to prove their appointments. "Pakistan team has reached Australia and I wish them all the best for the Test series. Mohammad Hafeez has joined the Pakistan Cricket Board as team director and Wahab Riaz has taken over as chief selector. Kamran Akmal and all others. These are present cricketers. This is their time and let's give them at least one year to prove themselves. And one more advice, don’t hold press conferences every three minutes. Stick to your decisions and be brave," Wasim said.

Hafeez and Masood were a part of the selection committee that named Pakistan's squad for the Australia series. A day after Riaz added tainted ex-cricketer Salman Butt to the national selection panel, the chief selector opted to reverse his decision. "The decision to appoint Salman Butt was under consideration and after a thorough review, it has been decided he will not be appointed as a consultant member," PCB said in a statement.

