Watch: Wasim Akram gives amusing response after anchor calls Pakistan great a 'National Dhobi' on live TV

Exuding good humour and bonhomie during a discussion on a Pakistani sports channel, legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram had an amusing response to a fan query amid the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup 2022. Former Pakistan captain Akram was busy raving about star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf after Babar Azam's men battled past Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in the virtual quarter-final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Babar-led Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in a low-scoring encounter to finish ahead of South Africa in the Group 2 standings. Former champions Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns with Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Discussing the nuances of the game on a popular cricket show ahead of Pakistan's blockbuster clash with New Zealand, legendary pacer Waqar Younis asked Akram a bizarre question on behalf of a fan.

"There is a very important question. Very important. It's addressed to you. The question is ‘Do clothes really get clean if washed with Ariel?," Younis asked Akram on the Pakistani sports show - The Pavilion. "I have been washing clothes for the last 10 years. Now, I am 56 years old. I can confirm that the clothes do get clean. Ariel. Ariel," Akram responded before Younis joked why the question was an important one for the viewers. Akram also came up with a hilarious response after the anchor branded him as the 'National Dhobi' (washerman) of Pakistan.

Earlier, Akram lashed out at a fan over a 'random' question about Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan amid the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. After finishing second in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup, the Babar-led Pakistan side has set a date with New Zealand in the semi-finals. Pakistan will meet New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

