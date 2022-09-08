Watch: Wasim Akram irritated by Mayanti's question on India, says 'even Rohit Sharma must be sick...', video viral

Wasim Akram is not someone who loses his cool that easily. But trust the legendary Pakistani cricketer to speak up every time he feels uncomfortable about something and Akram was visibly irritated with famous sports presenter Mayanti Langer's question on India in the pre-match show of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 encounter in Sharjah. Star Sports, the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022, are known to show India's side of things for obvious reasons but what irked Wasim Akram on Thursday was the fact that Mayanti started the pre-match show by discussing India's woes in Asia Cup and way forward rather than focussing on match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In a video which has now gone viral, the former Pakistan captain was seen passing on the question to fellow commentator and former India cricketer Sanjay Manjreker saying that even India captain Rohit Sharma must be 'sick' of seeing himself in the spotlight all day long.

Watch Video: Here's how the conversation took place between Wasim Akram and Mayanti Langer in Star Sports' pre-match show

Mayanti Langer: "They lost a lot of wickets, so you are not (reaching the death overs) with wickets in hand. Are you gonna continue with this to the World Cup?"

Wasim Akram: "All yours Sanjay!"

Mayanti Langer: "No Wasim, I wanna hear what you wanna say."

Wasim Akram: "Rohit Sharma is probably sick watching himself on TV. Two other teams are playing. I discussed India yesterday all day long. Today is Pakistan vs Afghanistan. That's why I am saying, Sanjay all yours."

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah hit two last-over sixes as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, knocking out rivals India in the process.

Chasing 130 for victory, Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 when number 10 Naseem muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare in Sharjah and end India and Afghanistan's hopes of making the final.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan top-scored with 36 and seemed to take away the chase when he hit Rashid Khan for a six but the leg-spinner got him out next ball in a see-saw battle.

The Afghans appeared set for victory when Farooqi, who had figures of 3-19 from his first three overs, saw two full tosses at the start of the final over dispatched over long-off.

