'He trends on Twitter even before he could bowl his 2nd over': Akram's stern video message in support for Pakistan star

Pakistan had made a winning start to their three-match ODI series against West Indies, beating the visitors by five wickets in the first game in Multan. Babar Azam scored a terrific century (103) as Pakistan chased down a 306-run target with four balls to spare. Imam-ul-Haq (65), Mohammad Rizwan (59), and Khushdil Shah (41*) also made important contributions in the run-chase, taking Pakistan to a 1-0 series lead. Earlier, Shai Hope had scored a century (127) but the Windies middle-order failed to capitalize on a strong start.

Among Pakistan bowlers, Haris Rauf proved expensive but took four wickets (4/77), while Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan were all among the wickets. Hasan Ali, however, had an indifferent performance as he returned figures of 0/68 in four overs. The fast bowler drew criticism for his performance on social media, but has now received backing from one of Pakistan's legendary pacers, Wasim Akram.

The former Pakistan captain issued a video message to urge the fans, as well as the journalists, to stop being critical of Hasan and give him “some space.”

“I have one request. Please stop criticizing Hasan Ali. Please. He is our kid. If we don't give him confidence, who will?” Akram says in the video he posted on his official Twitter profile.

“He starts trending on Twitter even before he could bowl the second over of his spell. People keep asking 'why he is playing?' Even our journalists are criticizing him. Please give him some space. He has produced brilliant performances for Lancashire. The people there are praising him.”

In five County matches for Lancashire, Hasan picked 25 wickets.

"Hasan, don’t worry about these guys. We all are behind you. As an ex-cricketer and an ex-captain and I think the whole country is behind you. So, my full support is with Hasan,” Akram further says in the video.

Pakistan will return to action in the second ODI of the series later today in Multan.

