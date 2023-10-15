Wasim Akram recalls old warning to bash Pakistan's think tank after WC loss to India: 'Mai tab se keh raha tha...'

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram was livid with Babar Azam and Co. after Pakistan failed to show up against India in the high-profile fixture between the traditional rivals at the ICC World Cup. Extending its unbeaten run in the One Day International (ODI) editions of the ICC World Cup, Rohit Sharma's India recorded its eighth consecutive win over Pakistan at the grandest stages of them all.

Wasim Akram slammed Pakistan's think tank after India recorded a famous win at the ODI World Cup(AFP-PTI)

India have upstaged Pakistan eight times out of eight since the two arch-rivals first met each other in the 1992 edition of the ODI World Cup at Sydney. Akram, who was hoping to see Pakistan end its losing streak under the leadership of superstar Babar, cut a frustrated figure after Rohit Sharma’s Team India completely outplayed the Green Army in the one-sided contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Though India and Pakistan players won several hearts with their public display of camaraderie, Akram lashed out at Babar after the Pakistan skipper received a match jersey from Virat Kohli at the match venue. Akram also slammed Pakistan's think tank for their embarrassing performance against India in the crucial World Cup fixture. The former Pakistan skipper and fast-bowling icon recalled his previous observations about spin wizard - Kuldeep Yadav.

'Kuldeep tang karega Pakistan ke middle order batters ko'

“Mai tab se keh raha tha yeh Kuldeep tang karega Pakistan ke middle order batters ko, think tank sun lete. (Since the Asia Cup, I said that Kuldeep would trouble Pakistan’s middle order, the think tank should’ve listened to me). At this level, they should pick the spinners (types of deliveries),” Akram told A-Sports.

Every single bowler played a role in India's win over Pakistan at the ODI World Cup. Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja all bagged a brace of wickets for India as Pakistan folded for 191 in 42.5 overs. In reply, India chased down the paltry target in just 30.3 overs to hand Pakistan its first defeat of the 2023 World Cup. Indian skipper Rohit smashed 86 off 63 balls while Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 53 off 62 balls in the low-scoring encounter.

'They can’t even see his bowling'

“The batting coach doesn’t have to [give them the plan]. They are playing for the country. This year Kuldeep has taken seven wickets against Pakistan, the average is 8.57, economy rate is 3.33. It’s like he is playing against people who actually can’t see his [bowling]. Read to kya dekh bhi nahi sakte ab (They can’t even see his bowling, forget about reading the delivery),” Akram added.

