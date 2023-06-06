'Don’t get too excited': Wasim Akram's outright warning to Shami and Co. before WTC final vs Australia

With Rohit Sharma and Co. and Pat Cummins' Australia all set to resume their epic rivalry in the Ultimate Test, legendary Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram issued a noteworthy statement about the upcoming final of the ICC World Test Championship. Often regarded as one of the finest bowlers in the history of the game, former Pakistan skipper Akram believes Team India's bowling attack will hope to cash in on the Oval pitch which promises to assist bowlers in pace, good carry and plenty of movement.

Wasim Akram has issued an outright warning to Mohammed Shami and Co. before the WTC final(Getty Images-Reuters)

In the absence of speed merchant Jasprit Bumrah, speedster Mohamed Shami will lead the pace attack of the Asian giants in the summit clash of the WTC at The Oval. While Shami is set to team up with Mohammed Siraj, India can also rope in all-rounder Shardul Thakur or senior pacer Umesh Yadav as an extra seamer. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat is also a contender as the senior fast bowler has an outside chance of making it to the playing XI of the Indian side.

Sharing his views before the blockbuster meeting between the top two ranked sides, Akram has urged Shami and Co. to remain patient against the Steve Smith-starrer side in the WTC final. "These guys are experienced, and they shouldn’t get carried away (with the new ball).We all know it swings for 10 to 15 overs, so don't give away extra runs in the first 10 to 15 overs as a fast bowler. (Early on) don’t get too excited if there is a bit of bounce as that is what the Australians want," Akram told ICC.

Akram, who claimed his best Test figures (6/67) in England at The Oval, picked up 414 wickets for Pakistan in his iconic 17-year career. The former Pakistan skipper had earlier backed ‘slightly favourites’ Australia to win the Ultimate Test in London. "This pitch normally favours teams from the sub-continent, but whenever we toured here... it was always at the end of August or start of September. This one is in June, the square is different, fresh square, and the ball is different altogether as a Dukes," the ex-Pakistan pacer added.

