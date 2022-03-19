'We could see him opening and Virat at no.3': Jaffer backs India domestic star to open alongside Faf du Plessis for RCB

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will begin on March 26 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the tournament. The edition will see the addition of two new franchises – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans -- to the tournament. The mega auction preceded IPL 2022, which saw major changes to the squads across all the other sides of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also saw a change in captaincy ahead of the new season as their newest acquisition Faf du Plessis will lead the franchise in the upcoming season. The RCB bought du Plessis for INR 7 crore in the auction and named him the captain of the side earlier this month.

While Kohli had stepped down from the leadership role last year, his batting position remains a headache for the RCB team management. The former RCB captain had opened the innings for the side throughout the last season but the middle-order had to bear the brunt, as it saw a number of changes in personnel through the course of the tournament. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has advised the RCB that Kohli should be batting at no.3.

“I prefer Virat Kohli batting at No. 3. I feel he can pace the game very well from there whether he comes to bat in the powerplay or after that," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

“He’s somebody who takes some time initially and then his strike rate progressively goes up. In the powerplay, it seems as he forces himself a bit to hit by using the crease which I don’t think is his game. He’s obviously been successful as well but I think he plays better at No. 3.”

Jaffer further added that he would want Anuj Rawat to open alongside Faf du Plessis for RCB. Rawat was bought by the franchise for INR 3.4 crore in the mega auction and made his debut in the 2021 edition of the tournament, when he represented Rajasthan Royals.

“I also feel that Faf and Virat are similar kinds of players so Virat at No. 3 and Maxy (Glenn Maxwell) at No. 4 seems a better combination. Anuj Rawat, he’s a left-hander as well, bats in the powerplay for Delhi, opens in the [Syed] Mushtaq Ali [Trophy] - we could see him opening the batting and I would like to see Virat at No. 3," he added.