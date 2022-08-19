Wasim Jaffer brutally trolls England's 'Bazball' with 'there will be no fourth inns' tweet after side's heavy loss to SA

South Africa produced a brilliant performance in the first Test to beat England by an innings and 14 runs. After taking a strong 161-run lead in the first innings, the Proteas bowled out England on merely 149, clinching a magnificent victory on Day 3 of the Test. This is the first loss for England under Ben Stokes' captaincy after the side had registered comprehensive victories over New Zealand and India earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the match, South Africa captain Dean Elgar had interestingly dismissed the threat of ‘Bazball’ - a name given to the style of cricket England have been playing since the arrival of Brendon McCullum as head coach in Tests. "I think it can go one of two ways for them and it can go south very quickly. Their own coach doesn’t even like the slogan they’ve come up with. I’d like to see them do it against our seamers,” Elgar was quoted as saying to The Guardian ahead of the game.

Also read: Watch: 'Goes over...NO HE HASN'T!' Stuart Broad pulls off stunning catch during England vs South Africa 1st Test

After Elgar's comments, England's Sam Billings had warned the South Africa skipper, insisting that it would be “stupid” to ignore ‘Bazball’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We've beaten an international team over four days by an innings in a manner of scoring 5.74 an over. You'd be pretty stupid to ignore that, if I'm honest," Billings had said.

Following a crushing loss, however, England are facing criticism for their style of play and former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, in his own witty manner, took a dig on ‘Bazball’ after the game.

""Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns" SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England lost their 20 wickets in the match in a total of merely 82.4 overs in the first Test against South Africa.

On Day 3, the South Africans resumed on 289-7 were bowled out for 326 after an hour's play. England didn't even make it to tea as they were dismissed on 149.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON