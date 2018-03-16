Wasim Jaffer falls for 286, Vidarbha veteran misses out on triple century in Irani Cup

Wasim Jaffer missed out on his triple century in the Irani Cup on Friday, as he was dismissed at 286 for the Ranji Trophy winners Vidarbha against the Rest of India, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur.

Resuming on his overnight score of 285 not out, Jaffer was expected to get to his triple century. But after a delayed start to the game followed by brief halt due to bad light, Jaffer could not add much to his overnight total as he was cleaned up by Siddharth Kaul for 286.

In an innings that once again showed Wasim Jaffer’s batting might, he faced 431 balls and cracked 34 fours and a six to score 286.

On the second day, Jaffer had already registered the highest individual score by any batsman in the history of Irani Cup. He had bettered Indian cricket team opener Murali Vijay’s record of 266 scored in 2012-13.

No stopping for 40-plus

Wasim Jaffer on Thursday had become the first Indian as well as an Asian batsman to score 250 and more in a first-class innings. At the age of 40, Jaffer is also the first Indian to score a first-class double hundred.

It has indeed been a record-breaking innings for the former Indian Test opener, who began the contest by matching up with Gundapppa Viswanath’s record of scoring six consecutive half-centuries in Irani Cup.

It was almost 22 years ago in 1996 that Wasim Jaffer had smacked his maiden first-class triple century, playing for his home side Mumbai against Saurashtra at the age of 18 years and 262 days.

Vidarbha’s gain

The first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Ranji Trophy as well as being the leading run-scorer in India’s premium domestic tournament, Wasim Jaffer had moved to Vidarbha from Mumbai in 2015 after spending 19 years with the 41-times champions.

Jaffer played 31 Tests and two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India from 2000-2008. He made his Test debut against South Africa at Mumbai, and his ODI debut against the same opposition at Durban in 2006.

In 31 Tests, Jaffer scored 1,944 runs at 34.10 with five centuries and 11 half-centuries. While his first Test ton came against England in Nagpur, March 2006, Jaffer’s 212 against the West Indies in Antigua is considered to be his finest innings, and so is his 116 against South Africa at Durban. Jaffer also had a 202 against Pakistan in Kolkata.