Wasim Jaffer lays out India's batting line-up vs Australia in Perth: ‘He deserves to play at No. 3’

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that India should go ahead with Devdutt Padikkal at the number 3 spot for the first Test match against Australia in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The recent injury to Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma's unavailability has forced India to make some late changes to their plans, as several reports suggest that the selectors have included Padikkal at the last minute after his impressive show in domestic cricket and India A in recent matches. He looked comfortable against pace and bounce during the India A games against Australia ‘A’, making 88 in the second innings of the first of two defeats. The Indian players training ahead of season opener against Australia.(AFP Image)

Padikkal made his Test debut against England earlier this year at HPCA, Dharamsala and scored a fine half-century in India's win.

The Test team practised match simulations against a side comprising India A squad members and fringe players at the WACA ground in Perth. After the simulations, Padikkal stayed with the senior team while the other India A players returned home.

Jaffer has suggested that Padikkal deserves to play at number 3 at Perth, as Shubman is expected to sit out after sustaining an injury in a match simulation.

"I believe Padikkal should be played at No. 3, he has played Tests for India before and is familiar with that number. He has scored runs there and is also a left-handed batsman, so he deserves to play at No. 3," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

‘Dhruv Jurel is an in-form player, would like to see him at No. 6’

Talking about other players, Jaffer backed KL Rahul to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal while raising his opinion for Dhruv Jurel's inclusion after his impressive show against Australia A.

Jurel made his Test debut against England earlier this year. In the three games that he played, Jurel scored 46, 90, 39 not out, and 15, averaging 63 with the bat. He also scored half-centuries in both innings - 80 and 68 against Australia A in the second unofficial Test in Melbourne.

“Also, I would play Rahul as an opener along with Jaiswal. Dhruv Jurel will also be in my playing XI, he is an in-form player. I would like to see him at No. 6 because he does not play much at No. 3,” he added.