Wasim Jaffer's 'Burnol' tweet goes viral after Michael Vaughan takes sly dig at PBKS batting coach

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former India opener Wasim Jaffer are quite famous for their banter on microblogging site Twitter. The two ex-cricketers often troll and pull each other's legs for some issue or the other.

On Wednesday, Jaffer was announced as the batting coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings. Vaughan spared no time in trolling him and took a dig at the Indian reminding of him of the moment when Vaughan had dismissed him, despite being a part-time bowler.

"Someone who got out to me is a batting coach !!!!!!!!!!!!," commented Vaughan on Twitter.

Someone who got out to me is a batting coach !!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Xnopz9341I — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 16, 2022

The former England cricketer had got Jaffer out in the fourth innings of the Lord's Test in 2002 as Jaffer had edged the ball to then England captain Nasser Hussain at slips. It was Vaughan's wicket in a Test match.

As Vaughan's tweet got viral, cricket fans waited for a savage reply from Jaffer, who is known for his meme filled witty tweets. And indeed, Jaffer replied in his trademark style. He shared a meme of comic character Hulk holding Burnol, an ointment used to treat minor burns.

Jaffer's reaction soon attracted the attention of Twitter fans who gave interesting comments on the entire episode.

"I think you can be A MeMe Coach. How u find perfect meme At perfect time," wrote one user.

I think you can be A MeMe Coach 😝 How u find perfect meme At perfect time 😂 — Ajjjuuuu (@crazzy_Here) November 17, 2022

"Always treat to see these indo England battle in twitter.wasim always a thug life pro," commented another fan.

Always treat to see these indo England battle in twitter 🤣🤣 wasim always a thug life pro😭 🤣 pic.twitter.com/htbet20Hdw — Raju Here (@rgowda_7) November 17, 2022

Meanwhile Punjab Kings welcomed their new batting coach with a post on Twitter.

"Jiska tha besabri se intezaar, introducing our New Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!#SherSquad, reply with a meme to welcome the King!," posted Punjab Kings.

After Jaffer's appointment, Punjab Kings now have Trevor Bayliss as their head coach, Charl Langelvedt as the bowling coach and Brad Haddin as their assistant coach.

