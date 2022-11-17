Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer's 'Burnol' tweet goes viral after Michael Vaughan takes sly dig at PBKS batting coach

Wasim Jaffer's 'Burnol' tweet goes viral after Michael Vaughan takes sly dig at PBKS batting coach

cricket
Published on Nov 17, 2022 08:30 PM IST

On wednesday, Jaffer was announced as the batting coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings. Vaughan spared no time in trolling him.

Wasim Jaffer(left): Michael Vaughan(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and former India opener Wasim Jaffer are quite famous for their banter on microblogging site Twitter. The two ex-cricketers often troll and pull each other's legs for some issue or the other.

On Wednesday, Jaffer was announced as the batting coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings. Vaughan spared no time in trolling him and took a dig at the Indian reminding of him of the moment when Vaughan had dismissed him, despite being a part-time bowler.

"Someone who got out to me is a batting coach !!!!!!!!!!!!," commented Vaughan on Twitter.

The former England cricketer had got Jaffer out in the fourth innings of the Lord's Test in 2002 as Jaffer had edged the ball to then England captain Nasser Hussain at slips. It was Vaughan's wicket in a Test match.

As Vaughan's tweet got viral, cricket fans waited for a savage reply from Jaffer, who is known for his meme filled witty tweets. And indeed, Jaffer replied in his trademark style. He shared a meme of comic character Hulk holding Burnol, an ointment used to treat minor burns.

Jaffer's reaction soon attracted the attention of Twitter fans who gave interesting comments on the entire episode.

"I think you can be A MeMe Coach. How u find perfect meme At perfect time," wrote one user.

"Always treat to see these indo England battle in twitter.wasim always a thug life pro," commented another fan.

Meanwhile Punjab Kings welcomed their new batting coach with a post on Twitter.

"Jiska tha besabri se intezaar, introducing our New Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!#SherSquad, reply with a meme to welcome the King!," posted Punjab Kings.

After Jaffer's appointment, Punjab Kings now have Trevor Bayliss as their head coach, Charl Langelvedt as the bowling coach and Brad Haddin as their assistant coach.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

