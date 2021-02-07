Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for India spinner Kuldeep Yadav

The chatter around Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion from India’s playing XI in the first Test against England in Chennai ceases to die down. The outcry gathered pace after England mounted 578 runs after opting to bat first. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was the latest to join the league of former cricketers expressing their surprise at India’s decision to leave out Kuldeep.

Jaffer said he can’t help but feel sad for Kuldeep as the left-arm wrist spinner has been travelling with the Indian side for long without playing a Test match.

"Can't help but feel sad for @imkuldeep18. Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another but hasn't really got a chance to showcase his talent,” Jaffer tweeted on Sunday.

India vs England live score 1st Test

The former India opener also advised Kuldeep, who last played a Test match for India back in January 2019, not to lose hope and keep believing in his abilities.

“But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again. #INDvsENG," tweeted Jaffer.

Can't help but feel sad for@imkuldeep18 Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another, but haven't really got a chance to showcase his talent. But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again#INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 7, 2021

Kuldeep was perhaps in line to play the first Test against England but a last-minute knee injury to all-rounder Axar Patel forced India to make two quick changes – Washington Sundar for his batting and Shahbaz Nadeem for his left-arm orthodox.

Kuldeep was a part of India's squad for the series against Australia, but he did not play a single Test there. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had also lauded the spinner for maintaining his composure even after not getting a chance to represent the country in Australia.

"I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic," said Rahane while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

On Saturday, Root added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral

Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test.

Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat. He also surpassed Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English batsman in India. Root has now scored five double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

After the play started on day three, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each as England was bowled out for 578. Bumrah and Ashwin finished with three wickets each while Root was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 218.

(With ANI inputs)