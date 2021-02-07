IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for India spinner Kuldeep Yadav
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
cricket

Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for India spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Wasim Jaffer advised Kuldeep Yadav, who last played a Test match for India back in January 2019, not to lose hope and keep believing in his abilities.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST

The chatter around Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion from India’s playing XI in the first Test against England in Chennai ceases to die down. The outcry gathered pace after England mounted 578 runs after opting to bat first. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was the latest to join the league of former cricketers expressing their surprise at India’s decision to leave out Kuldeep.

Jaffer said he can’t help but feel sad for Kuldeep as the left-arm wrist spinner has been travelling with the Indian side for long without playing a Test match.

"Can't help but feel sad for @imkuldeep18. Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another but hasn't really got a chance to showcase his talent,” Jaffer tweeted on Sunday.

India vs England live score 1st Test

The former India opener also advised Kuldeep, who last played a Test match for India back in January 2019, not to lose hope and keep believing in his abilities.

“But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again. #INDvsENG," tweeted Jaffer.

Kuldeep was perhaps in line to play the first Test against England but a last-minute knee injury to all-rounder Axar Patel forced India to make two quick changes – Washington Sundar for his batting and Shahbaz Nadeem for his left-arm orthodox.

Kuldeep was a part of India's squad for the series against Australia, but he did not play a single Test there. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane had also lauded the spinner for maintaining his composure even after not getting a chance to represent the country in Australia.

"I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic," said Rahane while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

On Saturday, Root added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral

Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test.

Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat. He also surpassed Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English batsman in India. Root has now scored five double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

After the play started on day three, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each as England was bowled out for 578. Bumrah and Ashwin finished with three wickets each while Root was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 218.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kuldeep yadav wasim jaffer india vs england
app
Close
Live
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3 (Source: BCCI)((Source: BCCI))
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3 (Source: BCCI)((Source: BCCI))
cricket

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Pujara hits fifty, revies India in chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:05 PM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed by Dom Bess in quick succession. Cheteshwar Pujara joined by Rishabh Pant in the middle. England were bowled out for 578. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG.
READ FULL STORY
Rishabh Pant missed two chances during England's first innings. (Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant missed two chances during England's first innings. (Getty Images)
cricket

Rishabh Pant slips up again, misses easy stumping chance off R Ashwin: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Jack Leach was almost a foot outside his crease, but Pant failed to collect the ball, leaving Ashwin in total disarray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
Wasim Jaffer and Kuldeep Yadav
cricket

Wasim Jaffer shares a heartwarming message for Kuldeep Yadav

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer advised Kuldeep Yadav, who last played a Test match for India back in January 2019, not to lose hope and keep believing in his abilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
cricket

Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test: Gambhir

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • India vs England: Gambhir suggested that it may not be the worst idea for India to rest the fast bowler for the second Test and keep him fresh for the third game – the Day-Night Test match in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ezra Moseley died in a road accident. (Getty Images)
Ezra Moseley died in a road accident. (Getty Images)
cricket

Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley dies in road accident

ANI, Antigua
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Moseley, a former fast bowler, played two Test matches against England in 1990 and also nine ODIs between 1990 and 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane(Screengrab/Twitter)
Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane(Screengrab/Twitter)
cricket

'Can walk on waters': Twitter explodes after Joe Root's stunning catch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Joe Root took a one-handed catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane on Day 3 of India vs England Test in Chennai. Here’s how Twitter reacted to Joe Root’s stunning catch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stand I, J and K will be operational again.(TNCA/Twitter)
Stand I, J and K will be operational again.(TNCA/Twitter)
cricket

Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally opens its three stands to spectators

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
R Ashwin had a long day in the office. (BCCI)
cricket

With 53.1 overs, R Ashwin bowls his longest in a Test inning

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • India vs England: India's premier off-spinner bowled 55.1 overs, the most he's bowled in an innings of a Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
India head coach (R) congratulates England captain Joe Root for his double hundred(Screengrab/BCCI video)
cricket

WATCH: Ravi Shastri congratulates Joe Root for his record double ton

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:31 AM IST
In a video shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle, Shastri can be seen going up to Root to say a few words and compliment the England skipper for scoring his fifth double ton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj grabbing Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck. (BCCI/Screengrab)
Mohammed Siraj grabbing Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck. (BCCI/Screengrab)
cricket

Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • The video is a screengrab of post-stumps scenes in the Indian dressing room, where fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kevin Pietersen. (Getty Images)
File image of Kevin Pietersen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Highly commendable': Pietersen names India's 'unsung hero' in Test cricket

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:00 AM IST
India vs England: Pietersen said the cricketer is an "unsung hero", who lifted India's spirits on day two of the opening Test against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. (Getty Images)
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. (Getty Images)
cricket

Stuart Broad takes a dig at ICC for 'spirit of cricket' post on Virat Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Stuart Broad, who was not included in the England Playing XI for the first Test against India, took a dig at the ICC for their 'spirit of cricket' post on India captain Virat Kohli's gesture towards his England counterpart Joe Root.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli having a chat. (Getty Images)
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli having a chat. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He has handled that beautifully': Shastri praises Kohli's evolution as captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • India vs England: Between June 2015 – his first full-time assignment as India captain – and January of 2021, Kohli has evolved into India's most successful Test captain, leading the team to 33 wins.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
File photo of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami.(Twitter)
cricket

Shami resumes training, may be available for 3rd Test against England

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Shami was hit by a short ball from Pat Cummins during India's second innings debacle at Adelaide on December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP