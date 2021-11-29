Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious 'Andaz Apna Apna' meme to perfectly describe India's fate in New Zealand draw

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Monday shared the perfect meme for a famous Bollywood comedy movie, 'Andaz Apna Apna', to describe India's fate in the nail-biting draw against New Zealand in the opening Test in Kanpur.

New Zealand's last batting pair, the Indian-born duo of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel, fought valiantly under the fading lights at the Green Park stadium, against India's experienced spin attack to help New Zealand draw a Test match.

Describing the final moments of the game where India were the outright favourites with the spinners operating from either end, Jaffer shared a meme from 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Tom Latham and Will Somerville's gutsy 76-run stand showed that New Zealand were in for the mighty chase of 284. Kane Williamson too looked comfortable in his 112-ball stay where he scored 24 runs. But the collpase after Lunch gave India a massive opportunity to run away with a win.

Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell added only five runs between themselves as India stood one wicket away from win in the final hour of the Test.

But Rachin and Ajaz fought valiantly, facing 114 balls between themselves to force a eke out a draw against India.

