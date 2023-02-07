'Hard to leave out...': Wasim Jaffer snubs 2 star players in his Indian playing XI for 1st Test against Australia

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has overlooked two star performers of the Indian team while revealing his playing XI for India's series opener against Australia on Monday. After thrashing New Zealand in the limited-overs formats, hosts India are all set to resume its World Test Championship campaign with the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will meet Pat Cummins' Australia in the 1st Test of the four-match series at Nagpur.

Taking to Twitter in the build-up to the blockbuster series opener between India and Australia at Nagpur, former Indian opener Jaffer shared his playing XI for the Nagpur encounter. Jaffer picked KL Rahul as Rohit's opening partner for the 1st Test against Australia. The ex-India opener slotted Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and in-form Shubman Gill in India's batting order.

ALSO READ: 'Remember Vengsarkar telling me about Suryakumar Yadav. I could see shades of Kapil Dev in him': Veteran coach recalls

Interestingly, Jaffer opted to leave out Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel from the Indian playing XI for the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With KS Bharat as his keeper of choice, Jaffer picked Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami in his star-studded Indian playing XI for the series opener against Australia."Hard to leave out Axar but Kuldeep brings variety as a wrist spinner," Jaffer said in his tweet.

According to multiple reports, India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss the 1st Test against Australia due to an injury. Iyer, who missed the New Zealand series with a back injury, is likely to regain full fitness ahead of the 1st Test between India and Australia. While India are set to miss the services of Iyer, Australia will be without pacer Josh Hazlewood in the 1st Test at Nagpur. Star pacer Hazlewood has not recovered from an Achilles injury ahead of the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit-led Team India will lock horns with Australia in the 1st Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON