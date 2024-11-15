Wasim Jaffer's GIF best among uncountable memes to describe Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma's mayhem

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma made mockery of South Africa bowling as Team India hammered more than 280 runs in the fourth and final T20I against South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. Sanju Samson registered his third century in the last five T20I matches while Tilak Varma smashed back-to-back T20I tons, becoming just the second Indian to do so. As India posted 283/1 in the allotted twenty overs, former India batter Wasim Jaffer had the best reaction possible. India's Sanju Samson, left, and his batting partner Tilak Varma, (AP/PTI Photo)(AP11_15_2024_000516B)(AP)

Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 109 was studded with six fours and nine sixes while Tilak Varma's knock of 120 included 9 fours and 10 sixes. The duo stitched together an unbeaten stand of 210 runs for the second wicket.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer posted a GIF from video game EA Sports Cricket 07 and wrote, "283/1(20). Take a bow Sanju and Tilak. #SAvIND."

Owing to Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma's heroics with the bat, India registered the third-fastest 200 in a T20I match. Team India went past the 200-run mark inside 14.1 overs.

Memes galore as Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma hammer South Africa

In the fourth and final game, India registered their second-highest score in a T20I match. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side fell just 15 runs short, from breaking their highest T20I team total -- 297 against Bangladesh.

As Samson and Tilak dispatched the likes of Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee and Keshav Maharaj to all parts of the ground, the internet could not resist from coming up with some hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Talking about Sanju Samson, he is now the first player ever to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year.

Tilak Varma is now the fifth player to score back-to-back T20I centuries, after India's Sanju Samson, France's Gustav Mckeon, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw and England's Phil Salt.

The fourth T20I between South Africa and India also marked the first instance of two batters scoring individual hundreds in a T20I between two full member nations.

India also registered the highest T20I total against South Africa, breaking the previous best tally -- 258/3 by West Indies in Centurion in 2023.

Arshdeep Singh returned with three wickets as India bundled out Proteas for 148 and as a result, the visitors registered a win by 135 runs. India, in the end, won the four-match series 3-1.