'Wasn't even allowed at ground; sinking into depression': PBKS hero Ashutosh Sharma alleges bias in shock MP revelation

After playing the most eventful match of his short career during the 2024 Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma opened up about the toughest phase he endured, recalling a time when he wasn't even allowed to set foot on the cricket ground. Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)

Ashutosh produced a blistering cameo on Thursday during the match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, as he smashed 31 off just 17 deliveries in the 200-run chase, helping the Kings to their much-needed second win of the season. The uncapped Indian batter partnered with Shashank Singh (61*), forging a match-winning 43-run stand after being sent to bat as an Impact Player in the 16th over of the chase.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Reflecting on the period between 2020-2022, Ashutosh revealed he had uncertainty about his cricketing future, stating how he fell out of favour with Chandrakant Pandit, India's renowned domestic coach who had just assumed the role as Madhya Pradesh's head coach.

"I would go to the gym and retire to my hotel room. I was sinking into depression and no one told me what my fault was. A new coach had joined Madhya Pradesh and he had strong likes and dislikes and despite scoring 90 odd in 45 balls in a trial match, I was dropped from the team," Ashutosh said, as quoted by PTI, without naming the coach.

Though he did no mention him, the timeline makes it clear that he was referring to Pandit, who is now the head coach at Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I had three fifties in six Mushtaq Ali games in the previous season yet I wouldn't even be allowed to go to the ground. I was very depressed," the 25-year-old PBKS star further added.

During this challenging phase, a job offer from Railways provided a much-needed opportunity for Ashutosh Sharma, aiding him in navigating through the uncertainties that clouded his cricketing journey. Last year, he showcased his batting prowess by equaling Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest T20 fifty in just 11 balls during a match against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

This remarkable feat not only highlighted his batting talent but also brought him under the spotlight, catching the attention of Punjab Kings.

It was during this time that franchise's director of cricket and Railways legend, Sanjay Bangar, identified Ashutosh's potential and decided to secure his services for the team.

PBKS at 6th

Thanks to the Indian uncapped duo's match-winning performances, Punjab Kings climbed to the sixth spot in the season's table with two wins and as many losses. The side will now meet the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in its fifth match on April 9; the SRH defeated Chennai Super Kings on Friday to also register its second win in four games.