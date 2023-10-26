Watch: Adil Rashid's brain fade moment, incurs ridiculous run out dismissal by Kusal Mendis in ENG vs SL World Cup tie

England's World Cup campaign has been left in dire straits after another horrendous batting show, this time against Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. The surface was surely not a belter, but England were folded for just 156 runs with 100 balls to spare. And England's mindset was perfectly summed up in the ridiculous dismissal of Adil Rashid, which was reminiscent of the infamous Jonny Bairstow run out during the Ashes earlier in the summer. (England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023)

Adil Rashid incurred a bizarre dismissal during England's World Cup game against Sri Lanka

It happened in the final delivery of the 32nd over when the carrom ball from Mahesh Theekshana was flicked down the leg side against David Willey and the England batter failed to make any contact. It was subsequently given a wide by the umpire, but Rashid, in a moment of sheer brain fade, walked out of the crease.

Wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who took over the captaincy role after injured Dasun Shanaka was ruled out, showed brilliant awareness after collecting the ball behind the stumps. Having spotted Rashid out of the crease at the non-striker's end, he fired a throw straight down at the stumps. But Mendis did take his time to inflict the run out. He collected the ball cleanly, took his glove off and then spotted Rashid wondering outside the crease. The England No. 10 was well short when the ball rattled against the stumps, thus giving England a brutal reminder to that Bairstow dismissal.

“That is dopey from Adil Rashid, it’s absolutely brilliant from Sri Lanka’s captain,” the commentator proclaimed.

An over later, England lost their final wicket in Mark Wood, with Theekshana inflicting the dismissal, courtesy of a stumping by Mendis as the defending champions were folded for just 156.

It is England's lowest all-out total in World Cups in this century after 123 against New Zealand in 2015 and 154 against South Africa in Bridgetown in 2007. This is also the lowest all-out total at the Chinnaswamy in ODIs surpassing 168 by India against Pakistan in 1999 and the lowest first-innings score for England against Sri Lanka in 20 years.

