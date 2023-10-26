England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: England's woes deepened as they fell to a fifth consecutive World Cup loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. England batted first and their top six crumbled within the first 25 overs in Bengaluru. Jos Buttler won ...Read More the toss and said that England are batting first. While they got off to a good start, Sri Lanka roared back with veteran Angelo Mathews taking a wicket in the seventh over, which was his first in over three years in ODI cricket. Soon, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Jos Buttler were back in the hut before the 16th over. Ben Stokes then seemed to be setting up a good partnership with Moeen Ali but the latter fell to Mathews on a run-a-ball 15. The stand ended on 37. Chris Woakes fell soon after to a wonderful catch from Sadeera Samarawickrama and England became almost completely reliant on Stokes to get them to a competitive total. The England Test captain, however, fell on 43 off 73 in the 31st over. Eventually, England were wiped off for a score of 156 in 33.2 overs.

