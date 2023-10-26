News / Cricket / England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: SL thrash ENG by 8 wickets, defending champs staring at early exit

England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: SL thrash ENG by 8 wickets, defending champs staring at early exit

Oct 26, 2023 07:24 PM IST
England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: SL bowled ENG for 156 after which they chased the target down with 8 wickets and 146 balls to spare.

England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: England's woes deepened as they fell to a fifth consecutive World Cup loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. England batted first and their top six crumbled within the first 25 overs in Bengaluru. Jos Buttler won ...Read More the toss and said that England are batting first. While they got off to a good start, Sri Lanka roared back with veteran Angelo Mathews taking a wicket in the seventh over, which was his first in over three years in ODI cricket. Soon, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Jos Buttler were back in the hut before the 16th over. Ben Stokes then seemed to be setting up a good partnership with Moeen Ali but the latter fell to Mathews on a run-a-ball 15. The stand ended on 37. Chris Woakes fell soon after to a wonderful catch from Sadeera Samarawickrama and England became almost completely reliant on Stokes to get them to a competitive total. The England Test captain, however, fell on 43 off 73 in the 31st over. Eventually, England were wiped off for a score of 156 in 33.2 overs.

England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023:
England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, World Cup 2023: (AFP)

Sri Lanka lost their first two wickets in the first six overs but Sadeera Samarawickrama and Pathum Nissanka have looked steady since then. The pair went on to score half-centuries, all but ending England's chances of victory. Nissanka finished it off with a six and Sri Lanka won by eight wickets with a whopping 146 balls to spare. He was unbeaten on 77 off 83, Samarawickrama on 65 off 54.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 26, 2023 07:16 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Fifth consecutive win for Sri Lanka over England in World Cup matches, which means this has been the result of this particular fixture for the past 20 years. Another gigantic loss for England and this might just be the death knell for their chances. They now need to beat every team they play next and hope that a plethora of results go their way. How impressive have Sri Lanka been today. Nissanka finished it off with a six off the fourth ball of the 26th from Rashid. He is unbeaten on 77 off 83, Samarawickrama on 65 off 54. This is a shellacking and this will do a lot of good for Sri Lanka's chances as well. That is that from here today, thanks for joining in!

  • Oct 26, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Just 5 runs needed now

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: From a whopping 25 overs. Nissanka on 69 off 79, Samarawickrama on 65 off 54. England have had some bad results in this tournament but this probably has to be the worst. This might just be the defeat to end an era.

  • Oct 26, 2023 07:09 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: BACK TO BACK FOURS!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: A couple of excellent shots there from Sadeera against Moeen. The fourth ball of the 24th is lofted wonderfully over extra cover. Then the fifth is reverse swept past backward point. A dot ball ends that over, Samarawickrama on 63 off 52, Nissanka on 66 off 75.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 146/2 in 24 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: FOUR!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Woakes strays on Sadeera's pads, easy pickings for the right-hander. The last ball is a dot and Samarawickrama is on 54 off 48, Nissanka on 64 odd 73.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: SL 135/2 in 23 overs, need 22 to win from 27 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 07:03 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: 50 for Samarawickrama

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: What a tournament the youngster is having. A single off the first ball of the 23rd does the job. Sri Lanka need just 27 to win now.

  • Oct 26, 2023 06:56 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: 20 overs gone

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Samarawickrama on 44 off 39, Nissanka on 57 off 64. This partnership has produced 95 runs and it has pretty much ended this match. They now need just 39 to win we are just past the 20th over.

  • Oct 26, 2023 06:47 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: 50 up for Nissanka!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: A sublime drive from Nissanka to send the ball to the boundary off the third ball of Wood's over in the 18th. It has come in just 54 balls.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: SL 109/2 in 17.3 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 06:41 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: 16 overs gone

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Nissanka on 43 off 50, Samarawickrama on 35 off 29. Liviingstone is set to bowl the 17th over with Sadeera on strike. Sri Lanka need just 62 to win off 34 overs.

  • Oct 26, 2023 06:31 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: SIX! Into the stands

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Fifth ball of the 15th from Rashid, Samarawickrama advances and sends the ball sailing over midwicket. The batters then run two off the next ball and Samarawickrama moves to 34 off 28, Nissanka on 36 off 45.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 87/2 in 15 overs, need 70 to win in 35 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 06:25 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Samarawickrama needing some attention

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: 14th over bowled by Wood, the fourth ball is short and it crushes Samarawickrama's finger on the handle. Batters take a single and then the physio comes out.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 75/2 in 13.4 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 06:09 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: FOUR!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: The deficit is down to 101 needed off 40 overs at the end of that. Willey sends in the fifth ball short, Samarawickrama doesn't quite get hold of it but rushes away to the boundary at fine leg.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: SL 56/2 in 10 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: SIX! 50 up for Sri Lanka

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rashid comes in to bowl the first over of spin in the ninth. Nissanka advances for the fifth ball and smashes over long on. A single off the next ball.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: SL 51/2 in 9 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 05:54 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: BACK TO BACK FOURS!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Third ball of the seventh from Woakes, Nissanka picks it up over square leg. Then Nissanka sends the next ball through the off side. Sri Lanka need just one moderately good partnership here.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 37/2 in 6.4 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 05:48 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: GONE! Mendis has to walk!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Well Buttler fell thanks to a fantastic catch from Mendis and now Mendis falls thanks to a sharp catch from Buttler. Willey has got two wickets and this is the big one. Full on the pads, not a great delivery but Mendis ends up getting a top edge, the ball flies high up in the air, swirling in the Bengaluru night sky. Buttler keeps his eye on it and completes the catch.

    Mendis c Buttler b Willey 11 (12)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 23/2 in 5.2 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 05:47 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Five overs done

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Nissanka is on seven off 15, Mendis on 11 off 10. It is Woakes and Willey bowling out the first five overs and so far, England haven't really let Sri Lanka settle.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 23/1 in 5 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 05:30 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: OUT! Early breakthrough for England!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: David Willey bowling the second over, Perera tries to play the fifth ball leg side. He only gets a leading edge and the ball balloons off side, Ben Stokes comes running in from mid-on and takes the catch.

    Perera c Stokes b Willey 4 (5)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 9/1 in 1.5 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 05:25 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: The players are back

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: The sun hasn't even gone down yet and the England players are out now for the Sri Lankan innings. Woakes bowling the first over, Pathum Nissanka on strike with Kusal Perera at the other end. Can England pull a rabbit out of the hat here.

  • Oct 26, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Some unwanted stats for England

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: This is the lowest total they have been all out for in the ODI World Cup since.... 2015. Yes, THAT World Cup, which triggered an overhaul to England's approach to limited overs cricket and they went about rewriting all kinds of records in the format, finally winning the next World Cup. Days of England scoring these kinds of totals in a World Cup are in the past one would've thought. This is also the lowest-ever all-out total at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in an ODI, surpassing India's 168 against Pakistan in 1999.

  • Oct 26, 2023 05:03 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews talks

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: He credits the bowlers for setting the tone and the fielders for backing them up. The pitch he feels is a little on the slower side and the Sri Lankan bowlers landed the ball in the right areas. "I challenged myself over the past few months and started bowling as well, to try and contribute as whatever way possible," he said. Mathews says that he knew Sri Lanka needed to be at their best against a side as balanced as England. "We aren't done yet, we need to play the ball as it comes, and not get too excited," he said.

  • Oct 26, 2023 05:00 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shastri on England's troubles

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Shastri says in the mid-innings show that this is the first time in a long-time that he is seeing an England side in which their entire top 6 is out of nick. He also stated that England at the moment seem to lack direction and their batters seem to be falling while trying to force shots.

  • Oct 26, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: England 156 all out!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Mark Wood stumped off Theekshana and England are out for their lowest ever World Cup total against Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis and Co. were relentless in the field, except for two moments around the 20th over. Mendis led the way with that really from behind the stumps. At the same time, though, England were shambolic, symbolised by the way Adil Rashid fell. Three wickets for Lahiru Kumara, two for Angelo Mathews, two for Kasun Rajitha and one for the brilliant Maheesh Theekshana.

  • Oct 26, 2023 04:44 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: OUT! Fantastic presence of mind fron Mendis

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Wow that is just bizarre, the kind of dismissal England fans will never want to see again. Some of them might also remember how Bairstow famously got run out/stumped in the Ashes this year. Fifth ball of the 32nd is sent down wide outside leg by Theekshana and Mendis collects. He then spots Rashid at the non-striker's end taking his own sweet time to start walking back after backing up too far, throws at the stumps and it is a direct hit. Umpire goes upstairs, Rashid is well off when the stumps are broken. Shambles. Absolute shambles from England and this is symbolic of how the day has gone thus far for them.

    Rashid run out (Mendis) 2 (7)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 147/9 in 31.5 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: OUT! IT'S STOKES!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: And it is Kumara. Is that the World Cup already for England? Short from Kumara first ball of the 31st, Stokes looks to pull but puts it straight down the throat of the fielder in the deep.

    Stokes c sub (Hemantha) b Kumara 43 (73)

    ENG vs SA Live Score: England 137/8 in 30.1 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 04:34 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: 30 overs done

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Stokes has moved to 43 off 72. It is quite simple now, if England are to get to a decent score, Stokes has to score a century.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 137/7 in 30 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 04:21 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: FOUR!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Fourth ball of the 28th, Stokes hops down the track to Rajitha and crashes it through covers. He moves to 39 off 62.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 130/7 in 27.4 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 04:11 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: OUT!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Well a great effort from Sadeera Samarawickrama and a brave decision from third umpire Ahsan Raza. Woakes flashes hard to the fielder at point. off Rajitha. Samarawickrama goes low and claims the catch which is quite an extraordinary effort. Umpires send it to the TV umpire. The images are all blurred and it looked like Woakes might just get the benefit of the doubt. But Raza concludes that Sadeera had his fingers underneath the ball and Woakes has to walk! Another blow for England.

    Woakes c Samarawickrama b Rajitha 0 (4)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 123/7 in 25.5 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 04:02 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: GONE! End for Moeen Ali

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: It is that man Angelo Mathews again. Just as it started looking like England might have a partnership here, Moeen falls to a rather loose shot. Back of a length from Mathews, no pace on it and Moeen just lobs it to backward point.

    Moeen c Perera b Mathews 15 (15)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 122/6 in 24.4 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:54 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: FOUR! Pulled emphatically by Stokes

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Second ball of the 23rd, Stokes deep in the crease and swivels to send it careening through midwicket. A dot ball after that Stokes is now 30 off 50, Moeen is on 13 off 10.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: ENG 116/5 in 23 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:52 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: FOUR! What a shot from Stokes

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Has Stokes decided to take 'em on here? Second ball of the 23rd by Madushanka, Stokes swings the bat and sends it through deep midwicket.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: 112/5 in 23rd over

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:49 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: FOUR! More for Stokes

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Stokes picks the third ball of the 22nd from Dhananjaya through leg side. Doesn't quite middle it and so it doesn't go for six but it pierces the gap at wide long-on.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 107/5 in 21.3 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:47 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: FOUR! Stokes gets one

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Stokes didn't quite get hold of that but it eluded midwicket and went to the rope. He moves to 17 off 40, Ali on 8 off 8.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 98/5 in 21 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Misfields and free runs

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Now then, Sri Lanka have got England under the kosh but they can't be letting these things happen now. It is Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes, two batters who are capable of taking the game away from them. First Kumara couldn't field a shot straight down the ground but that could be put down to the fact that his knee got stuck into the turf while fielding. Then a poor throw off the third ball gifted England an extra run.

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: 20 overs done

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Stokes on 13 off 38, Moeen Ali on 3 off 4. Stokes successful reversed an LBW decision off the fifth ball of that over from Theekshana and there was a big cheer that went around the ground - an indication that this Bengaluru crowd wants to see the England Test captain bat deep.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 89/5 in 20 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:27 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: GONE! England have lost half of their wickets

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Kumara gets a second. Big shout for LBW that the umpire gives, Livingstone reviews straightaway but that is more in hope than anything else as it turns out. No bat and wickets is umpire's call.

    Livingstone lbw b Kumara 1 (6)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 85/5 in 17 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:17 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: OUT! WHAT CATCH AND BUTTLER GOES!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Mendis with a brilliant catch to get his opposite number's wicket, Lahiru Kumara snaffles he big fish and England in dire straits now. Back of a length just outside off, Buttler takes a waft at it and Mendis flies to his right to take the catch.

    Buttler c Mendis b Kumara 8 (6)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 77/4 in 14.5 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:15 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Stokes and Buttler are in

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Well, well, well, this is just snowballing at the moment for England. They have two of their best in the middle but they both have not been in the best of forms. Sri Lanka would be more than aware of letting either of these two stick around for too long. Stokes is on 4 off 15, Buttler on 3 off 33.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 71/3 in 14 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: GONE! Now Bairstow falls

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: The pressure had been building and Sri Lanka finally reap the rewards. Jonny Bairstow spoons the second ball of the 14th straight to mid-on. Kasun Rajitha strikes.

    Bairstow c de Silva b Rajitha 30 (31)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 68/3 in 13.2 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 02:48 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: OUT! MIX-UP AND ROOT IS RUN OUT!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Yes and no between the two Yorkshire batters and Joe Root has been run out for three at the striker's end. A good start has become a bit of a disaster now for England. Root chops it off the backfoot and sets off for some reason despite the point fielder getting to the ball almost before he got off his stance and started running. He is sent back, dives but Mendis breaks the stumps. The umpire goes upstairs but Root doesn't even wait for it, he starts walking off. What a start this has been for Sri Lanka.

    Root run out (Mathews/Mendis) 3 (10)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 57/2 in 9.4 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: 50 up for England

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Root has walked in to replace Malan and he is two off three balls. Bairstow at the other end on 22 off 20. It is Theekshana and Mathews alternating for Sri Lanka.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 52/1 in 8 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 02:34 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: OUT! AND MATHEWS GETS MALAN!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Third ball of the seventh, the extra bounce it got seemed to confuse Malan. He hangs his bat out and it goes to the keeper, big appeal from the Sri Lankans but the umpire is unmoved. Mendis goes for a review straightaway and sure enough, Malan nicked it. The old man has got the breakthrough for Sri Lanka. He was not even there in the full squad before this match.

    Malan c Mendis b Mathews 28 (25)

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 45/1 in 6.3 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 02:31 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews to bowl the 7th!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: The last time the 36-year-old bowled in ODI cricket was in March 2020. Now then, he had bowled in the 2019 World Cup for the first time in over two years as well and had taken a wicket off the very first ball.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: Engand 45/0 in 6 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 02:20 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: FOUR!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: More width and four more for Bairstow at the end of that over. 15 off it, a poor one from Rajitha. Bairstow is on 11 off 8, Malan on 16 off as many.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 27/0 in 4 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 02:18 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: BACK TO BACK FOURS!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Well the ball isn't swinging any kore and the Sri Lankans continue to bowl it wide. Rajitha's third ball is flashed in the air past backward point and then he sends the next over covers for another boundary.

    22/0 in 3.4 overs

  • Oct 26, 2023 02:13 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: FOUR!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: asun Rajitha bowling the second over and he finally provides Bairstow some width fourth ball. The England opener crunches the square cut and the ball disappears to the boundary. The ball is the skate and the outfield is the frictionless ice rink.

  • Oct 26, 2023 02:04 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Close call for Bairstow first ball!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Madushanka nails the inswinging yorker first ball of the match. Bairstow seems to have somehow dug it out and played it straight down the ground. In fact the batters ended up running three as the lightning fast outfield carried the ball almost to the boundary. Then the Sri Lankans have a conversation and then decide not to go for the review. In real-time it looked Bairstow had got his bat to it first but replays show that it was pad and then bat. Ball tracking shows that Bairstow was plumb in front of leg. No more runs from that over, what a start.

    ENG vs SL Live Score: England 3/0 in 1 over

  • Oct 26, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: The players are out!

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan open the batting for England. Dilshan Madushanka bowling the first over for Sri Lanka.

  • Oct 26, 2023 01:54 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: The national anthems

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: First comes Sri Lanka's anthem and then England's. The players are standing adjacent to each other with the match officials.

  • Oct 26, 2023 01:49 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis's thoughts

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Mendis says that they were looking to bat first as well. “I am enjoying the captaincy. There are players who are advising me and supporting me. The last match we did well with bat and ball,” he said. Mendis says that this is a vVery important game" and that Sri Lanka need to get off to a good start with the ball. About Angello Mathews, Mendis says that the former captain is playing, as is Lahiru Kumara.

  • Oct 26, 2023 01:42 PM IST

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: What Jos Buttler said

    England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Buttler said that it looks like a good wicket and England will be looking to put up a big score. He admits that the team hasn't been close to their best and it is all about performing to their best. "We have stayed very level as a group, there is some frustration around for not playing as well as we could but there is quality in the team indivdually and collectively. Throughout the team (there needs to be contributions)," he said. Buttler said that they have three changes. Topley has returned home with a broken finger, Woakes, Moeen and Livingstone come in. Atkinson misses out, Brook is out and they have changed their combination.

