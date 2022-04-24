Watch: Arjun Tendulkar’s birthday wish for father Sachin Tendulkar is winning hearts on the internet

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday turned 49. Born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Sachin will be spending the special day in the Mumbai Indians' bio-bubble as he is mentor of the five-time winners of the Indian Premier League. And the franchise had something special arranged for him. All the youngsters wished him on his birthday, a video of which was shared by Mumbai Indians, but it was his son Arjun's words that won the internet. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

“He inspired all of India to watch cricket. The boys wish & share their experience of meeting 𝗦𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻 for the first time on his special day,” captioned MI in their special birthday tweet for Sachin.

Among the youngsters were Hrithik Shokeen, Aryan Juyal, N Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis and Rahul Buddhi, who all shared their special memory of meeting the great batter and their most memorable moment from his illustrious career. And in the end came Arjun, who had a special birthday wish for his father.

“I would like to wish you a very happy birthday. And, enjoy your day and thank you for everything you have done for me throughout my life,” he said.

Talking about the franchise, Mumbai will be playing their eighth game in IPL 2022 on Sunday as they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai are yet to open their account this season, having lost all their first seven games to become the only team to incur this worst start to a season. However, Mumbai's win today could be a fitting birthday present for Sachin, who had won the ICC World Cup in 2011 and played his final international game at that venue.

A loss would imply that Mumbai are virtually out of the race to make the playoffs.