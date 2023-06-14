Watch: Arshdeep Singh sends stumps flying with absolute scorcher to Surrey's centurion on County debut

Team India's star pacer Arshdeep Singh began his County stint with Kent earlier this week, and took his maiden wicket in the tournament early when he dismissed Matthew Foakes in the match against Surrey. Arshdeep picked two wickets in the first innings, conceding 43 runs in 14.2 overs; however, one of his best wickets in the match so far came in the second innings when he castled a dangerous Jamie Smith.

Arshdeep Singh gave Kent a key breakthrough with the dismissal of Jamie Smith(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing a mammoth target of 501, Smith produced an incredible display of power-hitting on Day 3 of the match when he smashed a century off just 70 deliveries. Smith was batting on 114 when Arshdeep bowled from around the wicket and castled the batter's defence with a peach of a delivery.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the end of Day 3, Surrey finished at 263/3 – still pretty much in command as they require 238 more runs to secure a memorable victory at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

Kent had been the more dominating side over the first two days of the game against Surrey; they scored 301 in the first innings and then bowled Surrey out on merely 145. In addition to Foakes, Arshdeep also picked the wicket of Australia's Daniel Worrall (12).

Returning to bat, Kent crossed the 300-run mark again, this time putting 344 on the board. Arshdeep also contributed with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 12 off 11 deliveries, smashing two fours as he batted at no.11.

Earlier, Arshdeep had stated that India's head coach Rahul Dravid played a key role in his move to Kent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Feeling happy and excited to be here, to be a part of such a great franchise. It is a great county with a rich history as I have been told by people back home. It feels like home. It is just colder than home," said Arshdeep in a video posted by the club ahead of the match.

"Why Kent? A lot of this goes to Rahul Dravid, he told me about the history of this club and that he represented this club as well. I want to play because of that as well, he has inspired a lot of youngsters back home. This inspired me join Kent as well," added the young pacer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON