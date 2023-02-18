Watch: Axar Patel's reaction to Lyon's ultimate 'he and Ashwin could easily bat in top 6' praise is pure gold

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:31 PM IST

Australia off-spinner Nathan Layon reserved the ultimate praise for the India all-rounder after his valiant knock on Day 2 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Axar later reacted to Lyon's praise in epic fashion.

Axar Patel has been flying under the radar. In a star-studded Indian side with two world-class all-rounders in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Axar's performance, both with the bat and ball, might not get the limelight it deserves, but Australia off-spinner Nathan Layon reserved the ultimate praise for the India all-rounder after his valiant knock on Day 2 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Axar later reacted to Lyon's praise in epic fashion.

Australia had hurt India's middle-order. After Todd Murphy dismissed Ravindra Jadeja to break the 59-run partnership with Virat Kohli, Australia quickly picked two more before Axar and Ashwin stitched a record 114-run stand for the eighth-wicket. It was India's third-highest for that wicket against Australia in Test where Axar scored a courageous 74 off 115.

After the end of the day's proceedings on Saturday, Lyon, in conversation with Star Sports, was asked about India's eighth-wicket stand and his response was epic.

“They are not lower order – Axar, Ash could easily bat in top 6 anywhere in the world, they are not lower order, India have long top order,” Lyon said. “Very happy with the five-for, we have got the whole eye in the test match, still a lot more work to do. There was a lot more bounce in Delhi as compared to Nagpur.”

Later in the media interaction, Axar was told about Lyon's ultimate praise and the India all-rounder was all smiles.

“Nothing like that. It depends on the day, depends on the confidence level and on the frame of mind. Like I just said, I came from white-ball cricket and was in good touch in the first match as well so that is the confidence level I am carrying forward. It eventually depends on how long you can maintain that consistency,” he said.

Axar's knock practically reduced the second Test to a second-innings shootout. Australia closed Day 2 by taking their lead to 62 runs for the loss of one wicket, opener Usman Khawaja.

