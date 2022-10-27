Watch: Babar grabs stunning one-handed catch at slip against Zimbabwe; his reaction after the dismissal is absolute gold

Pakistan captain Babar Azam produced a stunning effort on the field, taking an incredible catch to dismiss Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabwa in the T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Standing at first slip for spinner Shadab Khan, Babar perfectly judged a thick outside edge off Chakabwa, as he took a dive to his left and managed to grab hold of the ball. Even the Pakistan captain himself was stunned following the catch, as his teammates gathered around Babar to congratulate him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zimbabwe had been posing some problems for Pakistan during the middle overs of the match but Shadab's 14th over of the innings turned the tables; the spinner took two successive wickets on the fifth and sixth ball, while Mohammad Wasim took two more wickets off consecutive deliveries in the next over as Zimbabwe lost four batters without a run added to the total.

Also read: Watch: Adam Gilchrist's hyper-excited handshake with Virat Kohli in Sydney goes viral; here's how India star reacted

Watch as Babar grabbed a stunner during the match in Perth:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine had won the toss and opted to bat in the match against Pakistan. The side made a strong start to the game, racing to 38/0 in 4 overs before Haris Rauf drew the first blood, removing the Zimbabwe captain on 17.

Wesley Madhevere soon followed on 17, while Shadab Khan dismissed Milton Shumba on 8. Sikandar Raza, too, failed to make a mark as he was removed in the 15th over by Mohammad Wasim on 9 off 16 balls.

Pakistan are eyeing their first win of the tournament after facing a close four-wicket loss to India in their opening game on Sunday. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, had their first match in the Super 12 stage against South Africa washed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India are currently at the top of the Group 2 with four points, followed by the Proteas at second spot with three points. Both sides will meet in an important group game on Sunday in Perth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON