Watch: Adam Gilchrist's hyper-excited handshake with Virat Kohli in Sydney goes viral; here's how India star reacted

Team India registered a comprehensive 56-run victory over Netherlands in its second match at the T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team produced a dominant all-round display – first putting a strong score of 179/2 in 20 overs before restricting the Netherlands side to a paltry 123/9. With this win, India reached the top of the table in their group, followed by South Africa at the second position.

It was yet another brilliant outing for star batter Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten yet again, scoring 62 off 44 deliveries. Kohli arrived early in the game after KL Rahul's (9) disappointing performance continued. Kohli forged a 73-run stand alongside Rohit (53), and then partnered Suryakumar Yadav (51*) for an unbeaten 95-run stand for the second wicket.

The 33-year-old batter had put out a match-winning performance in India's previous match against Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 82 off just 53 deliveries to steer the side to a dramatic four-wicket win. Ahead of the game against Netherlands, Kohli, who had been chatting with former South Africa star Dale Steyn, was greeted rather passionately by Australia great Adam Gilchrist, who seemingly congratulated Kohli on his performance against Pakistan.

It was a hyper-excited handshake from Gilchrist, followed by a pat on the shoulder and a thumbs-up to Kohli, following which the former Australia wicketkeeper-batter took his leave.

Kohli was named the player of the match for his incredible display against Pakistan; India were reeling at 34/4 in the 160-run chase against their arch-rivals, when Kohli, alongside Hardik Pandya (40), forged a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket to bring India back in the game.

With the win over the Dutch side, India keep their winning record intact at the T20 World Cup, and reach the top spot with four points in two matches. The side will return to action on Sunday when it takes on South Africa in Perth.

