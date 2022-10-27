'He won't be too happy about it': Rohit Sharma's cheeky comment after shattering Yuvraj Singh's T20 World Cup record

India roared to the top of Group 2 of the T20 World Cup with an emphatic 56-run drubbing of Netherlands in their Super 12 match in Sydney on Thursday. The Indian batters put up a superb show with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav piling half-centuries before the bowlers delivered the perfect follow-up act. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and R Ashwin grabbed two wickets apiece as Netherlands, chasing India's 179/2, finished on 123/9 in 20 overs.

One big positive for India was Rohit scoring useful runs. The India captain scored 53 off 39 balls, an innings during which Rohit achieved an impressive landmark. Rohit hammered three sixes, taking his tally of sixes to 34, which is the most by an Indian cricketer in T20 World Cups after Yuvraj Singh. Rohit, who has played in every T20 World Cup for India since 2007, broke Yuvraj's record for 33 sixes with a pull over square leg off Bas de Leede.

After the match, Rohit was asked what he would tell his good friend Yuvraj having overtaken him, and his reply was a cheeky: 'He won't be too happy about it'.

Unlike the Pakistan humdinger, this was a rather one-sided contest. But what was similar to Sunday's match was how clinical India once again were. Rohit admitted that while he was not exactly too pleased with his innings, the overall takeaway was rather satisfying.

"Lucky for us, we had a few days to get over that special win. As soon as the game got over, we came to Sydney and regrouped. We have to move on now, and the focus was on this game where we wanted to come out and get those two points. I thought it was a clinical win. Looking at the way they have qualified for the Super 12s, credit to them. We however always looked to what we can do with ourselves, not bother about the opposition," Rohit said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

"To be honest, this was a near perfect win. Yes, we played a little slow at the start but that was the conversation between me and Virat, we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots. Not too happy with my fifty, but what's important is getting runs - doesn't matter if they are good looking runs or ugly runs. At the end of the day, it is about keeping the confidence up."

