Watch: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler interact and check MCG pitch ahead of toss during Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final

Winning the toss, England have opted to field against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday. Both sides will be eyeing for the big prize, and focus will be on the captains Jos Buttler and Babar Azam. Ahead of toss, both players even met while checking the MCG pitch. The pitch is expected to produce a lot of swing in the powerplay and could be a day for the pace bowlers. (PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final Live)

Here is the video of Babar and Buttler interacting ahead of toss:

After winning the toss, Buttler, who was in fantastic form in the semi-final, said, "We are going to bowl first. Huge game, good nerves and there's a lot of good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium and we are looking forward to a great game."

"Both teams come into this final in red hot form and we are looking forward to a tough challenge. I think it is a good wicket and hopefully it will stay the same throughout. Obviously there's a little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today, we bring confidence from the other day but we know it counts for nothing today. Same team."

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar said, "We would've also bowled first but toss is not in our hands, so we will try to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. We lost our first few games but have come back strongly and want to continue that in the final."

"A win always gives you confidence and with the way the team is playing we will give our 100 percent. Yes history repeats (referring to the 1992 World Cup), we will try to win this game and hold the cup. Same team", he further added.

