Watch: Babar Azam left fuming at himself after missing out on double century in 1st New Zealand Test

Having been in poor form lately, Pakistan have been putting a stronger shift with the bat in the ongoing first Test match vs New Zealand, in Karachi. The hosts have currently reached 377 for eight in 119.5 overs, with Agha Salman (54*) and Mir Hamza (0*) currently batting. Captain Babar Azam was in dominant form but was left fuming at himself after missing out on a double century.

The swashbuckling batter slammed 161 runs in 280 deliveries, packed with 15 fours and a six. Pacer Tim Southee broke his momentum in the 91st over. Departing on Day 2 without adding to his overnight score, Babar received a good length delivery, outside off, which seemed pretty harmless. Instead of leaving it alone, Babar threw his hands and nicked it behind, with Tom Blundell doing the rest. After his dismissal, he could be seen frustrated and muttering to himself in anger.

Here is the video:

Other than Babar, even Sarfaraz was in resurgent form with a knock of 86 runs off 153 balls, including nine fours.

The likes of Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood failed to put in a good display, unlike their teammates. Opener Shafique was dismissed by Ajaz Patel, after registering only seven runs off 14 balls. His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq also lost his wicket to Michael Bracewell, getting dismissed for 24 runs off 38 balls. Meanwhile, Masood could only muster three runs off 10 balls, before losing his wicket to Bracewell. Nauman Ali also departed after adding only seven runs to the scoreboard and Mohammad Wasim could only manufacture two runs off five balls. The batting display will be good news for Pakistan fans, after their side lost to England 3-0 in a recent three-match Test series.

