'144p version of Bazball!': Pakistan mercilessly trolled for batting approach vs New Zealand in 1st Test

It's another Test match and Pakistan batters have once again failed miserably. After getting thrashed by England 3-0 in their recently concluded series, the hosts haven't improved their form on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test match vs New Zealand in Karachi, on Monday. After winning the toss, the hosts opted to bat and have posted 115 for four at Lunch. Babar Azam is currently unbeaten and will resume batting. The Pakistan captain has posted 54 runs off 82 balls, including seven fours. He will be joined by Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is unbeaten after adding four runs off three deliveries.

Fans have taken to Twitter to mercilessly troll the home side's batting approach and have accused them of trying to copy England's template of Bazball. Taking to the social media platform, users have hit out at the home's batters for failing to replicate England's Bazball batting style. One fan wrote, "We are watching 144p version of Bazball!"

Also Read | 'KL Rahul's numbers aren't acceptable. In 40 Tests he averages only...': Karthik issues brutal 'Shubman Gill' warning

Another fan quipped, "Some plays bazball cricket and some plays tuktuk cricket".

Some plays bazball cricket and some plays tuktuk cricket 🤣 — tasin ✪ (@tasinraval) December 26, 2022

"I dont know why batsmen did what they did but if they were told to do so as the team wants to play aggressive, no harm in getting out like that. Might only be 144p version of Bazball rn but atleast we are one step closer to Bazball", another fan with a different opinion said.

I dont know why 🇵🇰batsmen did what they did but if they were told to do so as the team wants to play aggressive, no harm in getting out like that.

Might only be 144p version of Bazball rn but atleast we are one step closer to Bazball.#PAKvNZ #BabarAzam𓃵 — Khateeb Buch (@khateeb__buch) December 26, 2022

"This is not bazball this is brainless slogging all four wickets gifted by the batters Babar lucky that catch dropped", a fan wrote.

This is not bazball this is brainless slogging all four wickets gifted by the batters Babar lucky that catch dropped — Mustafa (@MustafaSays_) December 26, 2022

Another fan stated, "To hell with #BazBall Pakistan should play the game they are used to. Until they train and find players who are capable of batting at a high pace and also score big runs. Ultimate goal is to win the match."

To hell with #BazBall Pakistan should play the game they are used to. Until they train and find players who are capable of batting at a high pace and also score big runs.

Ultimate goal is to win the match. — Wasim Saqib (@wsaqib) December 26, 2022

Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq lost their wickets rather early. Shafique could only muster seven runs off 14 balls, losing his wicket to Ajaz Patel. Meanwhile, Imam registered 24 runs off 38 balls (packed with five fours), and then fell to Michael Bracewell. Shan Masood was dismissed cheaply by Bracewell, adding only three runs off 10 deliveries. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel fell to Tim Southee after bagging 22 runs off 34 balls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON