Watch: Babar throws cap in disgust, commentators baffled at Rizwan's bizarre 'schoolboy' run-out in PAK vs NEP match

Pakistan had a shaky start to their Asia Cup campaign against Nepal on Wednesday after they elected to bat in the tournament opener in Multan. The team suffered the early blows of losing two wickets in quick succession; Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq were dismissed early on, with Fakhar falling victim to a delivery from KC Karan, edging it to the wicketkeeper, and Imam being run out in the seventh over. Following the setbacks, a partnership appeared to be forming between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan with both steadily progressing into their 40s; however, a a rather bizarre run-out ended Rizwan's innings prematurely.

Mohammad Rizwan is run out during match against Nepal (L); Babar Azam reacts(Hotstar)

Rizwan, in a seemingly casual attempt at running between the wickets, failed to ground his bat properly as he charged for a single in the 24th over. Just as Pakistan was finding its footing in the match, the turning point arrived when Nepal's fielder, Dipendra Singh, executed an exceptional direct hit, bringing an abrupt end to Rizwan's innings at 44.

The commentators were also stunned with the casual piece of running and criticised Rizwan for his casual running between the wickets on the occasion.

Watch:

In a replay that was shown a few deliveries after the dismissal, captain Babar Azam could be seen throwing his cap towards the ground in frustration as the third umpire confirmed Rizwan's dismissal on the big screen.

Watch:

Earlier, Babar had opted to bat in the Asia Cup opener against tournament debutants Nepal, who had qualified earlier this year after beating United Arab Emirates in the qualifier final. The Asia Cup serves key to preparations for teams participating in the ODI World Cup in October-November later this year.

Pakistan come into the tournament in high spirits after a 3-0 clean-sweep win over Afghanistan in an ODI series last week. The win propelled the Babar Azam-led side to no.1 spot in the ODI rankings, and the co-hosts for the Asia Cup are among the favourites to win their third title in the tournament's history. The 2023 edition will also see arch-rivals India and Pakistan meeting in a blockbuster clash on September 2 in Kandy.

