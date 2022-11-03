Home / Cricket / Watch: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, crowd in tears after heartbreaking loss to India in T20 World Cup

Watch: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, crowd in tears after heartbreaking loss to India in T20 World Cup

Published on Nov 03, 2022 10:43 AM IST

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who gave a hard time to the Indian top-order with the new ball, was seen shedding tears after the heartbreaking loss while the rest of the Bangladesh cricketers appeared shell-shocked. When cameras panned towards the crowd a kid was seen crying while her father tried hard to console her.

ByHT Sports Desk

In a nerve-wracking thriller, Team India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Chasing the target of 185 runs, Bangladesh were ahead in the game when rain stopped play after the seventh over. Cricket fans could spot tensed faces in the Indian dug-out as a loss would have jeopardised India's chances of reaching the semi-final. But the match turned on its head after play resumed reducing the match to 16 overs with Bangladesh set a revised target of 151.

Starting from 66-0 in seven overs, Bangladesh first lost Litton Das to a run-out after a brilliant direct hit from KL Rahul. As India drew first blood, they tightened the screws further and with some clinical fielding, got wickets at regular intervals. When the sixth wicket fell, Bangladesh were tottering at 108 in 12.5 overs. They need 20 runs off the last over to win the match but youngster Arshdeep Singh bowled held his nerves and the opponents could score only 14 runs.

As the Men in Blue won the match by five runs, there was an atmosphere of gloom and disappointment among the Bangladeshi players and their fans.

Watch Video: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, crowd in tears after loss to India

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was awarded the player of the match for his match winning 64 runs off 44 balls. Courtesy his innings and a quickfire half century by opener KL Rahul, Team India scored 184/6 in 20 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma had a bad outing again as he perished by contributing just two runs. Among India's bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picked two wickets each while Mohammad Shami got one wicket in the match.

For Bangladesh, Litton Das played a blinder by scoring 60 runs off just 27 balls at an explosive strike rate of 222.22. At one moment, he looked to be snatching the game from India single-handedly with his blitzkrieg. He eventually got out as the highest scorer of the match for Bangladesh.

