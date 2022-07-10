Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's epic response to whether he is free of all injuries; 'I don't answer it, sorry'

India checked all the boxes to outwit England by 50 and 49 runs respectively in the first two games of the three-match Twenty20 series. The visiting side won fourth consecutive series under Rohit Sharma, who was effusive in praise of his unit's approach in the powerplay both with bat and ball. The main reason behind India's transcendence in the bowling department was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's magic in the first six overs. The seamer has been in fine form since the start of the South Africa series and the white Kookaburra made his job easier in England.

It swung in both Southampton and Birmingham as Bhuvneshswar scythed through the opposition's top order. The Indian had Jos Buttler twice and it had a lot to do with the movement he extracted.

"When ball swings, you definitely enjoy. In the last few years, there is not much help with the ball in England but this year it's more. White ball getting swing upfront is a motivational factor for fast bowler and batters have to take their chances," said Bhuvneshwar, who claimed the player-of-the-match award for his 3/15 in the second Twenty20.

Bhuvneshwar first had the dangerous Jason Roy caught at slip by India captain Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck. He struck again by removing Buttler, who feathered it to Rishabh Pant behind the sticks.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33 not out) could put up some decent scores next to their names. England kept losing wickets at a steady rate after Bhuvneshwar laid the foundation in the powerplay.

On removing Buttler, he said, "We know Buttler is a dangerous player. If ball swings I go for a wicket and it works. If ball swings, it motivates you to do things against a particular batsman."

The senior pacer was further asked if he’s fit and free of all injuries, to which he came up with an apt response. "Honestly, I don't want to talk about injuries. If anyone asks me the same in India, I don't answer it, sorry. I am playing so it seems it's good," Bhuvneshwar said.

Watch: Bhuvneshwar on whether he's fit and free of all injuries

Bhuvneshwar has had his fair share of injuries but his swing prowess was never in doubt. His troubles date back to 2018 when a back injury forced him to miss the Test series in England. He also endured a hamstring blow during the 2019 ODI World Cup and missed the Australia tour as well.

In the post-match press conference, Bhuvneshwar revealed that negative thoughts did not cross his mind while dealing with injuries. On whether he is looking forward to playing Test cricket, he said, "Honestly I am not thinking about anything at the moment. Of course, I would not say a 'no' when I get opportunities in Tests. Whatever opportunities I get I try to do well."

"If it swings, I go for attack only. Batters attack on a flat track. Both matches had swing and I attacked. This increases the chance of getting wickets. When it swings it is tempting. You want to bowl one inswing then one outswing. But you have to control yourself and focus on one line," said the Indian about his bowling tactics.

